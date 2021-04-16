Though the Los Angeles Rams didn't win the NFC West, they earned division bragging rights by defeating the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wild-card round this past January. Los Angeles defeated Seattle at CenturyLink Stadium, which was the Seahawks' first home playoff loss in 17 years -- and the first with Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback.

Robert Woods sealed the victory, sending the Seahawks home after catching a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff with under five minutes to play. Woods tossed the football into the stands, even though no fans were present at the game due to COVID-19. Woods was asked about the gesture on Pro Football Talk Live with Mike Florio and Chris Simms.

"I was actually reaching for Seattle's family section. I was aiming for them, sending them home with a souvenir gift," Woods said with a smile. "I wasn't close enough."

Woods finished with four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown in that game. Jared Goff became the first quarterback to complete under 50% of his passes and win a playoff game since Tom Brady (2016). The Rams have since moved on from Goff, trading for Matthew Stafford and signing DeSean Jackson to pair with Woods and Cooper Kupp.

"Seeing what a guy like Stafford has done in Detroit, spreading the ball all around, high-caliber guy -- I can't wait to see what he brings to our offense," Woods said. "DeSean, his speed, he's one of the best deep threats the game has seen. To bring him to our offense is super exciting and dangerous for us. It allows things to open up underneath -- and with the screen game that (head coach Sean) McVay brings, that allows us to get out front and let us run."

Woods has 322 catches for 4,070 yards and 19 touchdowns in four seasons with the Rams. He's 10th in the NFL in catches and yards since the start of the 2017 season, 509 of which came off screen passes -- the most in the NFL. His three touchdowns on wide receiver screens over the last four years trails only Antonio Brown.

While the catches and receiving yards may drop in 2021 with the Rams offense spreading the ball around, Los Angeles will have one of the most dynamic units in the league with the addition of Stafford and Jackson -- a small tradeoff for Woods if it amounts to winning games.