Rams rout Saints in NFC title rematch as Drew Brees exits with injury, refs reignite controversy

It wasn't a shootout worthy of a title game, but Sunday's NFC Championship rematch was full of drama -- and lacking in success for the New Orleans Saints, who found themselves on the wrong end of yet another officiating blunder but also lost their most important player in an ugly 27-9 loss out west.

The refs will assuredly get the spotlight and the criticism in the wake of Sunday's controversial call -- an early whistle on a fumble by Rams quarterback Jared Goff that would've given the Saints a go-ahead touchdown thanks to an 87-yard return by defensive end Cameron Jordan. But the reality is New Orleans may have lost Sunday's game as soon as their own quarterback, future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, was forced to the sideline after an injury to his throwing thumb.

Already behind, Sean Payton and Co. turned to backup Teddy Bridgewater for a come-from-behind road victory and instead left L.A. even more battered and bruised -- slowed by countless injuries and penalties, and worn down by Sean McVay's multi-faceted offensive attack.

Here's a deeper dive into how the Rams routed the Saints to improve to 2-0:

Why the Rams won

There's no bigger reason for L.A.'s victory than the fact Sean McVay has so many tools at his disposal. Even with a banged-up and in-transition O-line, the Rams' boy wonder teamed up with Goff to spread the ball all over the field -- and pounce all over the Saints in crunch time. Todd Gurley. Cooper Kupp. Brandin Cooks. Robert Woods. Tyler Higbee. Each and every one of those guys -- and a handful of others -- had impact plays, both big and small, to wear on the Saints. Aaron Donald's signature interior pressure on the other side of the ball obviously helped, but this was a clear example of McVay's loaded personnel coming through when it counted.

Why the Saints lost

The refs deserve some blame here. You can't just ignore the fact the Saints would've had seven more points -- and an early lead -- if not for an inexcusable early whistle on the officials' part. And yet to pin Sunday's loss solely -- or even mainly -- on the refereeing would be downright wrong. This poor performance from the Saints was more so a result of a top-heavy offense losing its commander (Brees) and settling for dink-and-dunk action the rest of the way. Throw in uncharacteristic miscues on special teams and a nonexistent rushing attack against L.A.'s defensive front, and it's actually -- wait for it -- the Saints' fault the Saints lost.

Turning point

It had to be the overturned fumble recovery. While it did not guarantee the Rams a victory, it did swing momentum. All of a sudden, a Saints touchdown was gone, the Rams had renewed life, and L.A. steadily began to take control of the contest. You could just as easily argue Brees' injury -- when his thumb collided with the hand of Aaron Donald -- had the same effect.

Play of the game

Cooper Kupp's 66-yard near-touchdown came in the fourth quarter with the Rams already in the driver's seat, but it was absolutely spectacular -- a true display of grit if there ever was one. The refs should've just given him the touchdown as a reward for his hard work. (They messed with other calls anyway, am I right?)

Quotable

"I'm so tired of it. I'm so tired of being on the wrong side of it."



Those words are courtesy of Saints coach Sean Payton, who vented his frustrations about officiating to FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews during the game. While he certainly has every right to be upset, it now looks like Payton has more than referees to worry about when it comes to getting New Orleans back on the right track.

What's next

The Rams (2-0) will next travel to Cleveland for a "Sunday Night Football" showdown with the Browns (0-1) on Sept. 22. The Saints (1-1), meanwhile, will also be on the road, visiting the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) at 4:25 p.m. ET the same day.

