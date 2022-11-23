The Los Angeles Rams will be without Matthew Stafford when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday that the quarterback is still in concussion protocol and is also dealing with a "neck issue" while announcing he will not be ready to go for when the club travels to Arrowhead leading up to Sunday's matchup.

Stafford was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol after leaving L.A.'s Week 11 loss to the Saints following a third-quarter sack. McVay added that Stafford "felt some numbness in his legs" after the hit and noted that the team is going to take a "conservative approach" as it relates to his status.

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 68.0 YDs 2087 TD 10 INT 8 YD/Att 6.89 View Profile

With primary backup John Wolford also dealing with a neck injury that had him inactive last Sunday, Bryce Perkins could be in line to start on Sunday in Kansas City. NFL Media reported earlier on Wednesday that Perkins, an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Virginia, would see the majority of the first-team reps in practice this week, which could pave the way for his first career start in the NFL. When Stafford was out back in Week 10 against the Cardinals, L.A. lost by 10 points and Wolford completed 24 of 36 for 212 yards, a touchdown, and a pick.

Stafford's injury is just the latest bite that the injury bug has taken out of the Rams this season. Along with the QB, wideout Cooper Kupp is set to miss significant time after suffering a high ankle sprain just a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, McVay also announced Wednesday that defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson suffered a season-ending meniscus tear.

The 2022 title defense for the Super Bowl LVI-champion Rams has not gone swimmingly. On top of these injuries, the club has been plagued by poor play and finds itself sitting in last place in the NFC West at 3-7. That record is tied for worst by a defending Super Bowl champion through 10 games ever.