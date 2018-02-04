Rams running back Todd Gurley captures 2017 Offensive Player of the Year honors

Gurley won after his teammate, Aaron Donald, took home Defensive Player of the Year honors

From being stuck in a "middle-school offense" to winning Offensive Player of the Year. What a turnaround it's been for Todd Gurley.

On Saturday, the Rams running back took home Offensive Player of the Year honors after an incredible 2017 season that saw him explode under new coach Sean McVay and present the biggest challenge to Tom Brady's MVP case. He was rewarded with the most prestigious award that can go to an offensive player (besides MVP, of course). 

The vote wasn't particularly close, with Steelers receiver Antonio Brown coming up 29 votes shy of Gurley.

In all, Gurley rushed for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns. He added 788 yards and six touchdowns through the air. Put together, he totaled a league-high 2,093 yards from scrimmage and a league-best 19 rushing/receiving touchdowns. He really was incredible in his third NFL season, helping the Rams make the playoffs with an 11-win season.

Check out some of his best highlights below:

Earlier on Saturday night at NFL Honors, Gurley's teammate, Aaron Donald, won Defensive Player of the Year, which means two Rams players took home OPOY and DPOY honors. According to ESPN's Field Yates, it's the first time since 2003 that teammates won the awards. In 2003, the Ravens' Ray Lewis and Jamal Lewis won Defensive and Offensive Player of the Year.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories