Rams running back Todd Gurley captures 2017 Offensive Player of the Year honors

From being stuck in a "middle-school offense" to winning Offensive Player of the Year. What a turnaround it's been for Todd Gurley.

On Saturday, the Rams running back took home Offensive Player of the Year honors after an incredible 2017 season that saw him explode under new coach Sean McVay and present the biggest challenge to Tom Brady's MVP case. He was rewarded with the most prestigious award that can go to an offensive player (besides MVP, of course).

The vote wasn't particularly close, with Steelers receiver Antonio Brown coming up 29 votes shy of Gurley.

Offensive Player of the Year voting:



Todd Gurley -- 37

Antonio Brown -- 8

Tom Brady -- 4

DeAndre Hopkins -- 1 (!!!)



Shoot your shot Hopkins voter! — David Ely (@David_Ely) February 3, 2018

In all, Gurley rushed for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns. He added 788 yards and six touchdowns through the air. Put together, he totaled a league-high 2,093 yards from scrimmage and a league-best 19 rushing/receiving touchdowns. He really was incredible in his third NFL season, helping the Rams make the playoffs with an 11-win season.

Check out some of his best highlights below:

Earlier on Saturday night at NFL Honors, Gurley's teammate, Aaron Donald, won Defensive Player of the Year, which means two Rams players took home OPOY and DPOY honors. According to ESPN's Field Yates, it's the first time since 2003 that teammates won the awards. In 2003, the Ravens' Ray Lewis and Jamal Lewis won Defensive and Offensive Player of the Year.