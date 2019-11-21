Rams safety Eric Weddle says he won't divulge information on Ravens prior to Week 12 game vs. former team

The old phrase "there will be no love lost" will not apply when Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle faces his former team this Sunday. Weddle, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens, has expressed his respect and appreciation for the franchise leading up to Sunday's game between the two teams. The Ravens, 8-2 through 10 games, have a commanding three-game lead in the AFC North division race. Conversely, Weddle's Rams are 6-4 and would not be in the playoffs if the postseason started today.

Despite his team's recent situation, Weddle told reporters that he will not divulge information about his former team with his new one heading into Sunday's game. Weddle, who spent three seasons in Baltimore, spent last season practicing against Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is in the midst of an MVP season. No NFL defense, through 10 games, has come with a way to stop Jackson, who has completed 66.3 percent of his passes with 19 touchdowns. Jackson has also rushed for 781 yards and six touchdowns while averaging a league best 6.7 yards per carry.

"I could tell them a lot of stuff, but that's just not who I am," said Weddle, via ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. "So we're going to play it on the field, and the best team is going to win."

Both Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Rams head coach Sean McVay were asked about Weddle's decision to not share intel with Los Angeles from his time in Baltimore. Harbaugh said the topic "has much to do about nothing" while adding that the Rams can find out what they need to know about the Ravens by watching the tape. Harbaugh also called Weddle, a Pro Bowler in each of his three seasons with the Ravens, a "great guy".

McVay said that he had not spoken to Weddle about the complexities of the Ravens' defense which, ironically, has improved significantly after Baltimore sent cornerback Marcus Peters to the Ravens via trade earlier this season. After allowing 73 points in consecutive games (both losses), Baltimore is currently sixth in the NFL in scoring defense. The Ravens are also third in fewest touchdown passes allowed and seventh in rushing yards allowed.

"I think he's got a lot of loyalty to those guys, even if he's not there anymore," said McVay, who also said that a player's decision to share information about his old team with his new team is "totally at each person's individual approach."

While no one has reported on whether or not Peters will help the Ravens prepare for the Rams, Weddle has made his intentions leading up to Sunday's game crystal clear.

"I have a lot of respect for that place, not only how it helped my career and rejuvenated my career, how they treated myself and my family," Weddle said. "But it's a very tight-knit group, and what would I be; what kind of man would I be if I just turned my back on all of them?"