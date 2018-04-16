Rams safety LaMarcus Joyner will sign franchise tag ahead of offseason program

Not every NFL player is a fan of playing on the franchise tag, given the relative lack of long-term security it provides. But when you get a one-year, fully-guaranteed deal that makes you one of the highest-paid players at your position, there are worse things in the world.

Apparently, Rams safety LaMarcus Joyner is A-OK with playing on the tag. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Joyner will sign his franchise tender Monday, before participating in the team's offseason program.

#Rams S Lamarcus Joyner is signing his $11.287M franchise tag today before taking part in the beginning of the team’s offseason condition, per @SunnyTheAgent. A big plus that he’ll be in the mix all offseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2018

Joyner is an important part of a suddenly even more star-studded Rams defense. Los Angeles brought in Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib to join him in the secondary, while also signing Ndamukong Suh to help out Aaron Donald up front. The Rams still have a need for some pressure off the edge, but between the interior of their defensive line and what they have on the back end, they should be one of the best defenses in football in 2018.

If Joyner goes out and plays as well as he did last season, he could be in line for a big payday this time next year. The Rams have a lot of players to pay between now and then, but if the amount they're willing to pay Joyner for this season alone is any indication, they consider him a very valuable player.