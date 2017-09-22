Rams' Sammy Watkins, Tavon Austin both in concussion protocol after 49ers game
Watkins and Austin left the Rams' victory over the 49ers with head injuries
The Los Angeles Rams came out of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the division rival San Francisco 49ers with a thrilling 41-39 victory, but they also came out of it with injury concerns for two of their offensive weapons.
Wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Tavon Austin, who both left the field to be evaluated in the medical tent at different points of the game, have both entered the concussion protocol, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Watkins broke out with six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns, finally displaying some great chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff. He went into the tent after catching his second score, on which he took a big hit on his way into the end zone. Austin had three carries for 14 yards and nearly scored on a fourth-quarter rush. He left the game around the same time as Watkins.
The Rams have 10 days before their Week 4 game against the Cowboys in Dallas, so the wideouts do have extra time to recover. Each of them will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before they can return to practice and play.
-
Brandon Williams out vs. Jaguars
One of the best run defenders in the NFL is out for Baltimore
-
Week 3: Shootout in DC, more to watch
Pete Prisco shares 10 interesting things to watch in Week 3 of the NFL season
-
Best DFS lineups for DraftKings GPPs
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Week 3 picks, Fantasy, schedule, stream
Everything you need to know for Week 3 of the 2017 NFL season is here
-
Rams top 49ers in thrilling shootout
The Rams picked up their first win at Levi's Stadium in three years
-
Jaguars unveil new kicks for London game
The Jaguars are taking some cool cleats with them to England
Add a Comment