Rams' Sammy Watkins, Tavon Austin both in concussion protocol after 49ers game

The Los Angeles Rams came out of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the division rival San Francisco 49ers with a thrilling 41-39 victory, but they also came out of it with injury concerns for two of their offensive weapons.

Wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Tavon Austin, who both left the field to be evaluated in the medical tent at different points of the game, have both entered the concussion protocol, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

From last night's shootout: #Rams WRs Sammy Watkins & Tavon Austin are both in concussion protocols. Thursday game gives them extra time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2017

Watkins broke out with six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns, finally displaying some great chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff. He went into the tent after catching his second score, on which he took a big hit on his way into the end zone. Austin had three carries for 14 yards and nearly scored on a fourth-quarter rush. He left the game around the same time as Watkins.

The Rams have 10 days before their Week 4 game against the Cowboys in Dallas, so the wideouts do have extra time to recover. Each of them will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before they can return to practice and play.