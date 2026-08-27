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🤯 Five things to know Thursday
- The NFL has eliminated the Pro Bowl. Everyone's favorite fake game is no more. The NFL has nixed the Pro Bowl after 75 years, and it's now the only Big Four league without an All-Star game. The NFL will still honor 88 All-Stars each year, which is probably better than giving out Pro Bowl bids by default. Eliminating the Pro Bowl isn't the only change the league is making in 2026. A new three-strike policy is being implemented for five penalties deemed to be the most unsafe.
- Jonathan Kuminga spurned the Lakers to sign with the Timberwolves. Not a stranger to lengthy free agency processes, Kuminga has finally chosen to sign a two-year, $12.4 million deal with the Timberwolves. Kuminga could've doubled his salary with the Lakers, but he's chosen to bet on himself in Minnesota after a down season in 2025-26. As is becoming tradition, Kuminga could actually find himself in this same position again next year because the contract includes a player option for the 2027-28 season.
- Former FSU QB Thomas Castellanos signed with Texas Tech. The Red Raiders and LSU are jockeying to be college football's biggest villain this fall, and Texas Tech added another bullet point to its resume. Former Florida State and Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos is signing with the team after brief stints at NFL minicamps. Because he went undrafted and never signed an NFL contract, Castellanos is not affected by the Big 12's ban on professional players returning. Not to be outdone, LSU abstained from the conference vote to penalize teams and coaches that bring back professional athletes.
- DeWanna Bonner is joining the Dream. A 17-year veteran and six-time WNBA All-Star, DeWanna Bonner is hunting her third championship. She might've gotten one step closer on Wednesday when she signed with the Dream following her release from the Mercury. Bonner, 39, will provide plenty of experience, but she still has some game on the court. Through 38 games, she's averaging 10.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong exploded after a horrible call in Cubs' loss to Diamondbacks. He may be in the thick of the NL MVP race, but Crow-Armstrong wasn't thinking about that on Wednesday night. With Crow-Armstrong on third base, D-backs starter Eduardo Rodriguez committed an obvious balk. The umpires didn't catch it, and Crow-Armstrong blew his top as he was prevented from scoring. Crow-Armstrong never reached home, and the Cubs lost, 2-0. At least they aren't in the midst of an NL Central race or anything.
🏈 Do not miss this: Rams named NFL's top roster
The Seahawks are coming off a Super Bowl victory, and there aren't many obvious flaws in their lineup, but they might not even have the best roster in their own division. Welcome to life in the NFC West.
The honor of best roster in the NFC West -- and the NFL as a whole -- was bestowed upon the Rams by our own Jordan Dajani and Tyler Sullivan. Who can argue with a pass rush that includes Myles Garrett and Byron Young (and maybe Aaron Donald)?
Oddly enough, the biggest question in Los Angeles might be about the reigning NFL MVP, QB Matthew Stafford.
- Dajani: "It might seem odd to have the defending NFL MVP Matthew Stafford as a question mark entering 2026, but let's remember the narrative following the veteran quarterback last summer. Because of a nagging back injury, there were concerns about whether he was even going to be ready for the start of the season. The injury ultimately subsided, and Stafford had a tremendous season, but it's a reminder of how quickly things can shift."
The Chiefs also cracked the top 16 rosters in the NFL -- despite some offensive line issues. Kansas City did manage to upgrade its depth in the trenches by acquiring Josh Ezeudu from the Giants.
The good news for teams looking to upgrade their roster is that interesting names will come available as cut-down day approaches. Former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson could be a target for QB-needy teams. What about Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.?
🏌 2026 Tour Championship preview
The time to crown a FedEx Cup champion has arrived. The final leg of the postseason begins today at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, where 30 golfers will tee off in hopes of capturing the $10 million prize.
Our team of golf experts has you covered on everything you need with their 2026 Tour Championship preview, and they've made a variety of predictions, including winners, sleepers and the favorite who will fall short. The picks were particularly interesting this year, with no clear favorite emerging, with Scottie Scheffler coming back to the pack this year.
Our own Patrick McDonald is calling his shot on Patrick Cantlay, who is searching for his first tournament win in quite some time.
- McDonald: "The 2021 FedEx Cup champion has not won a tournament in over four years, but this is the time of year that grabs his attention with his game peaking at precisely the right moment. Over the last three months, he ranks third in this field in strokes gained tee to green and second in iron play. The question is whether he can make enough putts."
The action begins at 11 a.m. ET, and the full list of star-studded pairings and tee times can be found right here.
Not that he was looking too far ahead, but Rory McIlroy has already offered some dream venues for future Tour Championships. I hear Olympic Club is lovely this time of year too.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- A split between J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings seems almost inevitable at this point.
- The Commanders' offense is already falling apart amid offensive line woes.
- The Padres are suddenly embroiled in the Buss family drama.
- Is Cal Raleigh back in time to lead the Mariners to the playoffs?
- College football is back! Here's a ranking of all eight Week 0 games.
- Oh, and here are our picks for each Week 0 matchup -- including UNC vs. TCU.
- Texas Tech was not a unanimous selection for No. 1 in our Big 12 predictions.
- CBB coaches fear a 76-team NCAA Tournament could actually mean less job security.
- How the Big Ten forced the SEC's hand by implementing strict eligibility rules.
- Sean O'Malley is worried that Petr Yan 'broke' Merab Dvalishvili.
- The Thorns are surging up the latest edition of our NWSL Power Rankings.
- Fortunately, UEFA has lifted its boycott on FIFA tournaments.
📺 What we're watching Thursday
⛳ Tour Championship, 11 a.m. on ESPN
⚽ Luton Town at Chelsea, 2:30 p.m. on Paramount+
⚽ AFC Wimbledon at Fulham, 3 p.m. on Paramount+
🏈 Steelers at Bills, 7 p.m. on NFL Network
⚾ Dodgers at Braves, 7:15 p.m. on FS1
🏈 Patriots at Browns, 8 p.m. on Prime Video
🏀 Valkyries at Liberty, 8 p.m. on Prime Video
🏀 Mystics at Mercury, 10 p.m. on Prime Video
🏈 Rams at Chargers, 10 p.m. on NFL Network