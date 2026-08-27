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🤯 Five things to know Thursday

🏈 Do not miss this: Rams named NFL's top roster

The Seahawks are coming off a Super Bowl victory, and there aren't many obvious flaws in their lineup, but they might not even have the best roster in their own division. Welcome to life in the NFC West.

The honor of best roster in the NFC West -- and the NFL as a whole -- was bestowed upon the Rams by our own Jordan Dajani and Tyler Sullivan. Who can argue with a pass rush that includes Myles Garrett and Byron Young (and maybe Aaron Donald)?

Oddly enough, the biggest question in Los Angeles might be about the reigning NFL MVP, QB Matthew Stafford.

Dajani: "It might seem odd to have the defending NFL MVP Matthew Stafford as a question mark entering 2026, but let's remember the narrative following the veteran quarterback last summer. Because of a nagging back injury, there were concerns about whether he was even going to be ready for the start of the season. The injury ultimately subsided, and Stafford had a tremendous season, but it's a reminder of how quickly things can shift."

The Chiefs also cracked the top 16 rosters in the NFL -- despite some offensive line issues. Kansas City did manage to upgrade its depth in the trenches by acquiring Josh Ezeudu from the Giants.

The good news for teams looking to upgrade their roster is that interesting names will come available as cut-down day approaches. Former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson could be a target for QB-needy teams. What about Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.?

🏌 2026 Tour Championship preview

Michael Meredith, CBS Sports

The time to crown a FedEx Cup champion has arrived. The final leg of the postseason begins today at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, where 30 golfers will tee off in hopes of capturing the $10 million prize.

Our team of golf experts has you covered on everything you need with their 2026 Tour Championship preview, and they've made a variety of predictions, including winners, sleepers and the favorite who will fall short. The picks were particularly interesting this year, with no clear favorite emerging, with Scottie Scheffler coming back to the pack this year.

Our own Patrick McDonald is calling his shot on Patrick Cantlay, who is searching for his first tournament win in quite some time.

McDonald: "The 2021 FedEx Cup champion has not won a tournament in over four years, but this is the time of year that grabs his attention with his game peaking at precisely the right moment. Over the last three months, he ranks third in this field in strokes gained tee to green and second in iron play. The question is whether he can make enough putts."

The action begins at 11 a.m. ET, and the full list of star-studded pairings and tee times can be found right here.

Not that he was looking too far ahead, but Rory McIlroy has already offered some dream venues for future Tour Championships. I hear Olympic Club is lovely this time of year too.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Thursday

⛳ Tour Championship, 11 a.m. on ESPN

⚽ Luton Town at Chelsea, 2:30 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ AFC Wimbledon at Fulham, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

🏈 Steelers at Bills, 7 p.m. on NFL Network

⚾ Dodgers at Braves, 7:15 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Patriots at Browns, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Valkyries at Liberty, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Mystics at Mercury, 10 p.m. on Prime Video

🏈 Rams at Chargers, 10 p.m. on NFL Network