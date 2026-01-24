Much of the NFC's power was concentrated in the NFC West this season, and it's only fitting that two of the three West teams to make the playoffs will now meet in the NFC Championship Game, as the Seattle Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams have, at various points of the season, looked like the NFL's best team. The two sides split their two regular-season meetings -- with both winning at home -- and the winner of the rubber match will earn a berth in the Super Bowl, where either the Denver Broncos or New England Patriots will be waiting.

Where to watch Rams vs. Seahawks on Sunday

When: Sunday, Jan. 25

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Seahawks -2.5, over/under 46.5

Both quarterbacks will be key factors in this game. Los Angeles' Matthew Stafford is an MVP candidate, while Seattle's Sam Darnold continued his resurgence and powered through an oblique injury and a history of playoff stinkers to drop a resounding 41 points on the San Francisco 49ers in the last round. Note that Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross is banged up, while second running back Zach Charbonnet is out for the rest of the playoffs with a knee injury.

The Rams are 12-7 against the spread and 11-8 to the Over. The Seahawks are 13-5 ATS and 10-8 to the Over. Los Angeles has covered three straight games and had hit seven straight Overs before landing Under in last week's Divisional Round game. Seattle has covered in eight straight.

Seahawks -2.5

Puka Nacua Under 93.5 receiving yards

Jaxon Smith-Njigba anytime touchdown scorer

Model's Rams vs. Seahawks score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection model has the Seahawks covering 58% of the time and gives the Seattle side of the spread an 'A' grade. Seattle wins in 61% of the simulations, while the Under hits 53% of the time.

Rams vs. Seahawks score prediction: Seahawks 26, Rams 20

