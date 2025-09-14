The Los Angeles Rams have started the season 2-0 for the first time since 2021 thanks to a 33-19 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. However, the Rams did suffer a particularly notable loss in the secondary.

After the game, Rams coach Sean McVay announced that starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon broke his clavicle, and would miss some time. Darious Williams replaced him in the lineup after being a healthy scratch in Week 1.

"It's unfortunate," McVay said. "It's a big loss. I thought Darious Williams came in and made -- what a clutch breakup that he had on the third down to get us off the grass. [Emmanuel] Forbes and Decobie [Durant] continue to take steps in the right direction. I was really pleased with our defense I thought it was awesome for D-Will to be ready. We said that we've got four starting corners, we feel that way. I feel terrible for Ahkello, love him, such a bummer. But you do feel fortunate to have the depth where a guy like D-Will could step up to be able to supplement both Decobie and Forbes."

Williams figures to replace Witherspoon in the lineup full time, and as McVay mentions, he did make a clutch pass deflection late in the third quarter to force the Titans off the field. The 32-year-old corner is in what is his sixth total season with the Rams. He was a starter on the Super Bowl-winning team in 2021, and then signed a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars that following offseason. After he was released this offseason, Williams returned to Los Angeles.

As McVay mentioned, he also fully trusts Decobie Durant and Forbes, the former Washington Commanders first-round pick. Both players recorded passes defensed on Sunday. Up next for Los Angeles is the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday.