The McVay family tree has added some depth to its roster. Rams head coach Sean McVay and his wife welcomed a baby boy into the world on Wednesday. The team made the announcement of McVay's son's birth in the style of a formal roster transaction, saying: "Delivered Jordan John McVay."

There was some concern in recent weeks leading up to Jordan's birth about whether or not he'd be born on a Sunday and/or during one of Los Angeles' games. McVay stated on Friday that he would not coach the Rams in the event that his wife went into labor on a game day and would exit a game if it occurred amid a matchup.

Fortunately for McVay and the Rams, the baby boy decided to enter the world early in the week, leaving dad free and clear to be on the sideline this Sunday when his Rams take on the Cowboys in Dallas.

McVay acknowledged on Friday that his wife could give birth "any day now" and added on Monday that he expected it to be a "big week" for his family. He also added that he would keep us "posted if there's a new addition to the family in the near future." Now, the Rams have let the NFL world know about their latest addition to the franchise.