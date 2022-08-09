Several months after his coaching future was in question, Sean McVay confirmed on Tuesday that he and the Rams agreed on a new contract extension following the team's Super Bowl win in February. The terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

There were rumblings earlier this offseason that McVay would step away from coaching to possibly pursue broadcasting. McVay ended such speculation in May, stating that he is "nowhere close to not wanting to coach football,"

While only 36, McVay has put together an impressive coaching resume. The 2017 Coach of the Year, McVay has a 55-26 regular season record and a 7-3 record in the playoffs. He has led the Rams to two Super Bowl appearances: a 13-3 loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII and a 24-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Los Angeles has made the playoffs in five of McVay's six seasons.

The grandson of five-time Super Bowl-winning former 49ers executive John McVay, Sean McVay played receiver at Miami University before beginning his coaching career as an intern with the Buccaneers in 2008. He then worked briefly in the United Football League before joining Washington's staff in 2010. There, he joined a staff with fellow former head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur. The three coaches have remained close while leading three of the NFC's top franchises.

At age 30, McVay was named the youngest head coach in the NFL's modern era when he was named as the Rams' new coach in January of 2017. McVay quickly turned around a team that hadn't been to the playoffs since 2004. The Rams went 11-5 during McVay's first season and have not had a losing record during his six years in Los Angeles.

McVay and the Rams will now look to become the first team since the 2004 Patriots to successfully defend their championship. To do that, McVay's team will have to first outlast a highly-competitive AFC West division that also includes the 49ers and the Cardinals, who started the 2021 season 9-0 before falling to Los Angeles in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.