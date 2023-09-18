The Rams lost to the 49ers on Sunday. But anyone who bet on the 49ers probably suffered just as much.

Trailing by 10 with four seconds left in Week 2, Rams coach Sean McVay inexplicably ordered a 38-yard field goal as time expired. Not only did Brett Maher's subsequent kick cut San Francisco's winning margin by three, but it delivered a stunningly bad beat to those who wagered with sportsbooks featuring the 49ers as 7- or 7.5-point favorites.

At the start of the Rams' final drive, it appeared L.A. might still have time for an improbable comeback, down 30-20. After quarterback Matthew Stafford helped drive the team to the 49ers' 20-yard line, spiking the ball there, only four seconds remained. Broadcasters were mystified when McVay elected for the field goal rather than simply running out the clock or trying for a last-gasp touchdown, which might've at least pulled the Rams within two points on the final score.

It's possible McVay was betting -- no pun intended -- on safer points, hoping to improve the Rams' point differential for a potential late-year playoffs tiebreaker. Regardless, the seemingly meaningless field goal doomed those who bet 49ers -7.5.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

San Francisco was favored by eight points for much of the week leading up to Sunday's game, and closed at -7 for some sportsbooks. The Westgate SuperBook and South Point sportsbook each took hits on the field goal, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, while others, like Caesars, benefitted from the unexpected score.

"That definitely helped us," Caesars executive Adam Pullen said. "We had some puzzled looks in the trading room on why that happened. Obviously, if they were going to kick a field goal (and try to score again later), they should've (done) it the play before."