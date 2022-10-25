The San Francisco 49ers sent shockwaves around the NFL last week, when they struck a deal with the Carolina Panthers to receive star running back Christian McCaffrey in exchange for a second-round pick, third-round pick and fourth-round pick in 2023, plus a fifth-round pick in 2024.

While McCaffrey fantasy owners and fans in the Bay Area rejoiced, not everyone was thrilled to see this transaction come to fruition. For example, supporters of the Los Angeles Rams weren't exactly excited to see their rival land one of the most electric players in the league. Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay revisited the moment he learned the news of the trade.

"You thought, 'Oh, s--t. They're getting another great player?'" McVay told reporters, via NBC Sports. "I think he's a phenomenal player. Obviously we saw him recently. I've always had respect for his game and the versatility. I think that's your first inclination."

While it's tough to see a rival score a star player, this hurt the Rams even more since they were reportedly chasing McCaffrey as well.

According to The MMQB, the two teams that were the most serious about trading for McCaffrey were the 49ers and the Rams. The Rams' final offer reportedly included second- and third-round picks in 2023, fourth- and fifth-round picks in 2024 and disgruntled running back Cam Akers. The tiebreaker between the 49ers and Rams, per the MMQB, was the fact that the Rams did not have a fourth-round pick in this upcoming draft.

McVay just saw what McCaffrey is still capable of, as the back racked up 69 rushing yards and 89 receiving yards vs. L.A. in Week 6. The Rams will have to see McCaffrey again this Sunday, as they play host to the 49ers in Week 8.

"As a competitor, you say, 'Hey, they've got him, we've got to be able to move forward accordingly,' and it just so happens that they're on the schedule this week," McVay said "... We'll get a chance to see a great player in addition to a bunch of other great players on Sunday."