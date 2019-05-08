Rams' Sean McVay regrets overpreparing for Super Bowl: 'You can watch so much film that you lose perspective'

In the little more than three months that have passed since the Rams lost to the Patriots in the Super Bowl, Sean McVay has seemingly figured out what went so terribly wrong, at least on his end.

The Rams coach entered the game as arguably the league's best offensive mind and the sport's second-best coach after engineering a remarkable turnaround in Los Angeles during the first two years of his reign. In 2017, despite being the youngest coach in NFL history, he took a quarterback in Jared Goff who looked like the NFL's next biggest bust and turned the Rams into an offensive powerhouse that won 11 games. He followed up his impressive opening salvo with a 13-3 regular season and two playoff wins that brought the Rams to the Super Bowl. But McVay left the game thoroughly humiliated by the league's undisputed best defensive mind and best overall coach, Bill Belichick, who held the Rams' high-powered attack to three points.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated's Andy Benoit, McVay revealed what he believes he did wrong leading up to the game. According to McVay, he overprepared for the Patriots during the two weeks before the Super Bowl.

"In the back of my mind, [when making the Super Bowl game plan back in L.A.], I operated knowing I had another week," he said. "That urgency to completely finalize the gameplan wasn't quite there, and that led to me watching so much film that you can almost water down your thought process."

He added, "You have so much time that you can overprepare and get away from some of the things that helped you get there. I watched every game from New England's season. You see stuff that worked in, say, Week 3, but you forget about the amount of stuff that's taken place since Week 3. You can watch so much film that you lose perspective. You have 18 games of film you can pore over. And then I even watched the Philly and Atlanta Super Bowls closely."

The Rams averaged 32.9 points per game -- only the Chiefs averaged more -- and 6.2 yards yards play in the regular season. Against a Patriots defense that was remarkably average all year long and allowed 31 points and 6.2 yards per play to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game two weeks prior, the Rams were limited to a mere field goal and 4.3 yards per play.

So, while there's no way to know for certain if the results from McVay's autopsy are entirely correct, there's no denying that his offense did falter at the worst possible time. But as many have pointed out, McVay's explanation does seem awfully convenient.

All jokes aside, there's no shame in getting outcoached by Belichick, which by the way, McVay admitted to immediately after the game. This was Belichick's ninth Super Bowl appearance as the coach of the Patriots. His first one came during the 2001 season, back when McVay was still playing quarterback in high school. Plenty of coaches -- many much more experienced than McVay -- have been outcoached by Belichick. McVay won't be the last.

In McVay's defense, his offense likely would've scored more than three points if the new instant replay rules had been in effect during the game. When the NFL made pass-interference penalties reviewable during the upcoming season, the league also admitted that the Rams got screwed by a missed pass-interference call that would've set them up near the goal line in a seven-point game in the fourth quarter. But a flag was never thrown. McVay couldn't challenge it. Goff threw an interception on the next play. The Patriots turned the takeaway into a field goal. And the Rams never got another chance to tie the game.

The Rams, of course, can't blame one missed call on their failure to score more than three points over the course of an entire game. Clearly, something on their end went horrible wrong. Maybe it was Goff's late-season slump. Maybe it was Todd Gurley's knee. Maybe it was a case of McVay overpreparing for his first-ever Super Bowl. Maybe it was just about Belichick being the best coach on the planet.

More likely: It was a combination of all four of those factors, with Belichick's coaching probably playing the biggest role of them all.