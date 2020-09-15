Sean McVay offered a candid response when asked on Monday whether or not he had heard from the NFL after he failed to properly adhere to the league's face covering policy during the Rams' Week 1 victory over the Cowboys. While he was technically wearing a mask throughout the Rams' 20-17 win over the Cowboys, McVay's mask seldom covered his nose and mouth.

McVay's actions, along with the actions of several other coaches, prompted NFL executive VP of football operations Troy Vincent to issue a memo to all 32 teams threatening to discipline clubs that do not adhere to the league's face covering sideline policy. This season, any non-player in the "bench area," which is defined as each sideline between the 30-yard lines, is required to wear a mask at all times.

"I did," McVay said when asked if he had heard from the league, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. "I figured that memo was directed at me. I've got to do a better job about that. So moving forward there will be a conscious effort to do that."

Despite some of their recent success as it relates to the league's handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the NFL is clearly not resting on its laurels.

"We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments," Vincent's memo read. "Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs ... Becoming careless or ignoring face covering and physical distancing requirements will put the 2020 season at risk."