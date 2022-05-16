While the Los Angeles Rams were victorious in Super Bowl LVI, there were unanswered questions about the future. Head coach Sean McVay openly mulled an early retirement, and NBC dropped a bombshell shortly before kickoff about how Aaron Donald could potentially retire if the Rams were to win the Super Bowl. However, both McVay and Donald will be in the fold for 2022.

It only took McVay a couple weeks to land on a decision about this upcoming season, as he committed to the Rams while receiving a raise, despite that he was reportedly scheduled to meet with Amazon about a broadcasting gig. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the potential deal between McVay and Amazon could have been in the neighborhood of $100 million over five years.

Recently, McVay told Rich Eisen that he still has a passion for coaching the game, but that he won't be coaching the Rams when he's 70.

"If I was to put a timeline on it, I am nowhere close to not wanting to coach football," McVay said, via Pro Football Talk.

"I love coaching so much. The question was asked if I was going to be a lifer in coaching, and then I elaborated on I don't know if I see myself doing this until I'm 70."

The broadcasting world is enticing to McVay, and he joked that he wanted to follow Tom Brady into the booth after seeing him sign a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox that will kick off when he decides to hang up the cleats.

This question of McVay's future began in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVI, as the 36-year-old told reporters that he was not going to do this job until he was 60. According to ESPN, McVay started his response by saying he was joking, but then got more serious in his words.

"I love this so much that it's such a passion but I also know that what I've seen from some of my closest friends, whether it's coaches or even some of our players, I'm gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary," McVay said. "I have always had a dream about being able to be a father and I can't predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.

"I don't really know. I know I love football and I'm so invested in this thing and I'm in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them."

McVay will likely find himself in the booth calling NFL games one day, but when that will be is something people will continue to discuss.