The last time the Rams played inside SoFi Stadium prior to Thursday night's season-opener against the Bills, Matthew Stafford threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald made a game-saving a play, and Sean McVay became the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles put a bow on that victory prior to last night's game. They hung a championship banner alongside the 1999 Rams' banner while former Rams Odell Beckham Jr. and Andrew Whitworth pumped up the crowd while hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. The party ended shortly after that, however, as the Bills -- the team many feel will hoist the Lombardi Trophy five months from now -- dominated the game and pranced away with a 31-10 win on the NFL's opening night. The loss stung McVay, who took total ownership for his team's performance after the game.

"You know, when you look at a lot of the ways that this game unfolded, feel a huge sense of responsibility," said McVay, whose team is under .500 for the first time in his career. "This team wasn't ready to go. I take a lot of pride in that. And that's on me. I've got to do better. There was a lot of decisions that I made that I felt like didn't put our players in good enough spots. So it's a humbling experience, but we're gonna stay connected. ... The bottom line is I didn't do a good enough job getting us ready to go to our capabilities. I have total belief and confidence and what we can do moving forward, whether we won tonight or whether we had a humbling experience like this.

"We've got 16 games guaranteed left and we're going to dust ourselves off. We're going to look ourselves in the mirror, we're going to be accountable to the things that we can all do better within the framework of our roles, and we're going to move forward the right way. And that's all I know how to do."

McVay blames himself for his offense never settling into a rhythm against Von Miller and the rest of the Bills' defense. The Bills, who often anticipated the Rams' silent count while establishing residence in the Rams' backfield, sacked Stafford seven times while forcing three interceptions.

"He's a tough-minded guy, standing in there, no flinch, getting hit a lot," McVay said of his quarterback. "I love Matthew Stafford. There were a couple unfortunate balls that got tipped up. I know he is going to continue to compete. ... We're going to keep riding."

McVay said the Rams were "never really able to settle in offensively." He gave credit to the Bills' defense while stating that his team's offensive struggles was due to both Buffalo's success as a defense as well as his offense never getting in sync.

The Rams' coach said that he would have liked to have gotten Brian Robinson more involved as the recently-signed receiver caught just one pass for 12 yards. McVay will surely work to have more offensive balance moving forward, as the Rams ran for just 52 yards on 18 carries.

There were some good individual performances on Thursday, McVay said. Kupp, last year's receiving triple crown winner, caught 13 passes for 128 yards and was responsible for the Rams' only score. Bobby Wagner had seven tackles to go with his first sack as a Ram. Aaron Donals picked up his first sack of the 2022 campaign, while the Rams' defense was able to force four turnovers that included two picks of Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Along with several solid individual efforts, McVay liked how he team continued to fight until the last play. He feels that that type of mentality will serve his team well as they move forward. McVay's plan is to put his players in better positions to have success the next time they take the field and every time after that.

"We're going to respond," McVay said. "It was a tough night for us. And it was a poor night in terms of the overall decision making from my standpoint, and that's something that I'm looking forward to correct."