The Los Angeles Rams were determined to get a long-term extension done with Robert Woods and finally were able to put pen to paper. Los Angeles announced Friday that Woods has agreed to a four-year contract extension that would keep him with the Rams through the 2025 season. The Rams did not announce financial teams of the deal, but ESPN's Lindsay Thiry reported the deal was worth up to $68 million with $32 million guaranteed.

Woods will earn $17 million a season once the extension kicks in, which would make him the ninth-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. He joins Cooper Kupp as the second Rams wide receiver to reach an extension this month, as Kupp agreed to terms on a three-year extension ahead of the team's Week 1 win over the Cowboys.

The Rams will have Woods and Kupp as their top two receivers for the next several seasons, arguably one of the top wide receiver duos in the NFL. Woods and Kupp were one of three pairs of wide receivers to both eclipse 1,100 yards receiving in 2019, joining Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup (Dallas Cowboys) and Mike Evans and Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Woods and Kupp were two of 10 players in the NFL to have 90-plus catches and 1,100-plus yards, as the Rams were the only team to have two players in that category.

Woods has the most yards off screen passes since joining the Rams in 2017 with 377 and is tied with seven players with two touchdowns off screens during that span. Woods' 298 rushing yards are also the third-most by a wide receiver in the NFL since 2017. He's the first Rams receiver to have back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since Torry Holt did it eight consecutive times from 1999 to 2007.

Since signing with the Rams in 2017, Woods is ninth amongst all wide receivers in receptions (238) and yards (3,239), establishing himself as one of the top 10 receivers in football. A second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2013, Woods has 5,695 yards and 25 receiving touchdowns in eight seasons.