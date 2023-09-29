Days after leading the Rams with five catches against the Bengals, tight end Tyler Higbee has signed a two-year contract extension with Los Angeles, the team announced, tying the sides together through the 2025 season.

Higbee, 30, will now earn $27 million over the next three seasons, per NFL Media, with $17M guaranteed and an additional $3.5M available via incentives. His previous deal was set to expire after the 2023 campaign.

His new $9M per-year average is a raise from his last contract, making him the 13th-highest-paid player at his position, per Over the Cap. He previously earned a four-year, $29M extension in 2019, meaning he's now on his third deal with the Rams.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Western Kentucky in 2016, Higbee has quietly been one of the NFL's steadiest tight ends over the last half-decade. While he's never led his position in receiving, he's eclipsed 500 yards in four straight seasons, peaking with 734 in 2019. He also played a pivotal role in Sean McVay's offense during the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl run, in which he secured a career-high five touchdown catches. He had a personal-best 72 receptions in the 2022 season, though he averaged just 8.6 yards per catch.

This year, Higbee has 11 catches on 15 targets for 132 yards in three games.