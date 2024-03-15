Jimmy G is reportedly headed back to the NFC West. On Friday, NFL Media reported that the Los Angeles Rams had agreed to terms with Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal, where he will join forces with Sean McVay, and likely serve as the backup quarterback for Matthew Stafford.

Garoppolo will not be able to play immediately in 2024 as he has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. ESPN reported that Garoppolo's violation was related to his "using a prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption."

Garoppolo was released by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week, just one year into the three-year, $67.5 million deal he signed last offseason. Garoppolo went 3-3 as the starter for Vegas before being benched for rookie Aidan O'Connell. Garoppolo threw for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in seven total games played.

While he was originally selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, Garoppolo will most likely be remembered as the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-22. Jimmy G found his way over to The Bay via trade in 2017, and won each of his first five starts for San Francisco. A torn ACL stole the 2018 campaign from him, but Garoppolo rebounded to go 13-3 for the 49ers in 2019, and took San Francisco to Super Bowl LIV, where it eventually fell to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2022, Garoppolo was replaced by former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending broken ankle in Week 2. Jimmy G got his job back briefly, but suffered a foot injury in Week 13 that sparked Brock Purdy's meteoric rise.

Now, it appears Garoppolo has accepted his new role as a backup.