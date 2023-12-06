Mason Crosby spent 16 years as the Packers kicker. Now, after spending much of the 2023 season unsigned, the former Super Bowl champion is joining a new team for the first time, signing Wednesday to the Rams' practice squad, according to NFL Media.

Los Angeles is adding Crosby, 39, with the intention of promoting him to the active roster in the near future, Mike Garafolo reported.

The Rams first hosted Crosby on a free-agent workout in late October, immediately following the release of veteran kicker Brett Maher, who had missed multiple field goals in three different games during the first seven weeks of the season. L.A. instead opted to sign second-year pro Lucas Havrisik off the Browns' practice squad, but Havrisik has now missed field goals in back-to-back weeks.

Crosby, on the other hand, is one of the most accomplished kickers in NFL history. A sixth-round draft pick of the Packers in 2007, he spent 16 straight seasons as Green Bay's top special teamer, thrice leading the league in extra points made and logging the 13th-most career field goal conversions (395) of all time. He notably went a perfect 20 of 20 on FG tries during the Packers' 2020 season, including playoffs, helping Green Bay advance to the NFC championship.

While on the practice squad, Crosby will be eligible for three different single-game promotions to the active roster for the rest of 2023. The Rams could also elevate him permanently, which would require clearing a roster spot.