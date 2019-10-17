Rams star Aaron Donald to appear in episode of 'Magnum P.I.' on CBS

Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is set to try his hand at acting with a cameo appearance in Friday's all-new episode of Magnum P.I. on CBS. The episode was filmed while the Rams were in Hawaii for a preseason game at Aloha Stadium in August.

Friday's episode is called "Dead Inside," and characters Rick (Zachary Knighton) and TC (Stephen Hill) help out Donald when his tablet is stolen. Donald's tablet contains the Rams playbook in the episode.

In the episode, the Rams can be seen practicing in Honolulu and several characters are taking in the action from the sidelines. Following the practice, Donald comes over to tell them about the missing tablet and why it's so important that he gets it back.

The episode also features a storyline in which Det. Gordon Katsumeto (Tim Kang) suspects that one of his fellow cops is dirty when evidence is stolen. He enlists the help of Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) for assistance.

Donald is a five-time Pro Bowler and has won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award in back-to-back seasons.

The episode airs on Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET on CBS, and you can get caught up on season two of Magnum P.I. with full episodes streaming on CBS All-Access.