After the New York Jets released Davante Adams back in March, the six-time Pro Bowler became a free agent for the first time in his career.

During his free agency tour, it seems that Adams was pretty popular. The 32-year-old receiver recently told The Athletic that drew at least some interest from half the teams in the NFL.

"I felt like I was on a recruiting trip again," Adams said. "It felt like high school going off to college. It was a good feeling. That was the most wanted, I think, I've felt in my career."

Adams ended up signing a two-year, $46 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams, but before that happened, he actually had some contract talks with the San Francisco 49ers. Adams is from the Bay Area (Palo Alto) and he certainly would have been open to signing with San Francisco, but a deal didn't happen because the 49ers gave him a lowball offer, according to the receiver.

"I was entertaining the Niners, but they were like, 'We're paying wholesale. We ain't paying retail,'" Adams said. "I didn't talk to them, but that's what my agent told me -- like five times, that quote. And I was like, 'OK, well, I'm not a wholesale-type dude.'"

The 49ers receiving room is full of question marks this year: Not only did they trade Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, but Brandon Aiyuk is coming off a torn ACL and Ricky Pearsall is still somewhat unproven. Adding Adams would have been an instant upgrade, but the 49ers weren't willing to meet his asking price. The receiver's two-year deal with the Rams includes $26 million in guarantees, which is a price the 49ers weren't willing to pay.

Adams will now get to face the 49ers twice in 2025 and you can bet he'll be motivated to put up big numbers against his hometown team.

Even at 32, Adams can likely still be productive. He's topped the 1,000-yard mark in five straight seasons, including 2024, when he racked up 1,063 yards while playing for two offenses that struggled to move the ball in the Raiders (209 yards in three games) and Jets (854 yards in 11 games). In L.A., Adams will be joining a creative offensive coach in Sean McVay along with a Super Bowl winning quarterback in Matthew Stafford, which could set the stage for him to have a big year and make the 49ers regret their lowball offer.