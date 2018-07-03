Rams starter Jamon Brown suspended two games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

One piece of the Rams' explosive offense will be forced to miss the first two games of the upcoming season. On Tuesday, the NFL suspended Rams starting guard Jamon Brown two games for violating the league's substances of abuse policy.

So, Brown will miss games against the Raiders (road) and Cardinals (home), but will be eligible to return in time for the Rams' Week 3 battle for Los Angeles against the Chargers. He'll also be allowed to participate in the preseason.

He's not a big name on one of the game's best offenses, but he's still important to the Rams given that he's started 30 games and appeared in 36 of 48 possible games since becoming a third-round pick in 2015. He started all 16 games for the Rams last season on an offensive line that ranked third in run blocking and ninth in pass blocking, according to Football Outsiders. Per Pro Football Focus, Brown graded out as the 38th best guard last season. So, it's not like he's irreplaceable.

The good news for the Rams is that he'll return in time for their game against the Chargers, who boast one of the game's best defensive fronts. The bad news for the Rams is that Brown's absence will test their depth up front. Brown might not be a perfect player, but he's their best option at the position and the Rams will lose continuity without him.

As The Associated Press' Greg Beacham noted, the Rams were able to use the same offensive line combination for 15 straight games last season. They won't have that luxury this year.

So, who's expected to fill in?

Tough blow for Rams with Jamon Brown suspended the first two games. Brown emerged as a solid right guard for them last season, and the Rams’ second layer of O-line depth looks questionable. Guess is Austin Blythe, who was fine in C John Sullivan’s absence last year, fills in. — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) July 3, 2018

Brown wasn't the only starter in the NFC West to get suspended on Tuesday. Earlier, 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was banned two games after his tumultuous offseason involving weapons and drug offenses.