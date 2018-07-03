Rams starter Jamon Brown suspended two games for violating NFL substance abuse policy
He'll miss games against the Raiders and Cardinals
One piece of the Rams' explosive offense will be forced to miss the first two games of the upcoming season. On Tuesday, the NFL suspended Rams starting guard Jamon Brown two games for violating the league's substances of abuse policy.
So, Brown will miss games against the Raiders (road) and Cardinals (home), but will be eligible to return in time for the Rams' Week 3 battle for Los Angeles against the Chargers. He'll also be allowed to participate in the preseason.
He's not a big name on one of the game's best offenses, but he's still important to the Rams given that he's started 30 games and appeared in 36 of 48 possible games since becoming a third-round pick in 2015. He started all 16 games for the Rams last season on an offensive line that ranked third in run blocking and ninth in pass blocking, according to Football Outsiders. Per Pro Football Focus, Brown graded out as the 38th best guard last season. So, it's not like he's irreplaceable.
The good news for the Rams is that he'll return in time for their game against the Chargers, who boast one of the game's best defensive fronts. The bad news for the Rams is that Brown's absence will test their depth up front. Brown might not be a perfect player, but he's their best option at the position and the Rams will lose continuity without him.
As The Associated Press' Greg Beacham noted, the Rams were able to use the same offensive line combination for 15 straight games last season. They won't have that luxury this year.
So, who's expected to fill in?
Brown wasn't the only starter in the NFC West to get suspended on Tuesday. Earlier, 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was banned two games after his tumultuous offseason involving weapons and drug offenses.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Packers' Aaron Jones suspended two games
Jones, a running back, will be absent for games against the Bears and Vikings
-
49ers' Reuben Foster suspended two games
Foster will miss games against the Vikings and Lions, but will return for a game against the...
-
Vick: Falcons should pay Julio Jones
As it stands, Jones is woefully underpaid, but will Atlanta give him a new deal before the...
-
TO announces where he'll give HOF speech
Owens finally got into the Hall of Fame but he won't be in Canton celebrating with the rest...
-
Cowboys legend supports Jason Garrett
Garrett has been the Cowboys coach since 2007 and he has a 67-53 career record
-
Podcast: 2008 Steelers or 2013 Seahawks?
Bryant McFadden joins Will Brinson to discuss Kam Chancellor's retirement and LeBron James...