Rams tight end reportedly won't miss much time despite lung injury that was worse than thought
Tyler Higbee left the Saints-Rams game with a gruesome chest injury
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee left Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints with a chest injury, which turned out to be much more severe than initially thought. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Higbee's chest injury turned out to be an injury to his lung that caused him to cough up blood. Despite the gruesome status of his internal organ, Higbee isn't expected to miss much time.
Higbee was admitted to the hospital as a precaution. The injury was caused by chest pain and shouldn't be taken lightly, but "much time" is a very vague description.
Higbee left the game in the second quarter, but never went into the locker room. He has 66 catches for 713 yards and five touchdowns in four NFL seasons. The Rams gave Higbee a contract extension last week. His new deal has a base value of $31.025 million but can escalate to more than $36 million, giving the three-year veteran an average annual salary of somewhere between $7.75 million and $9 million.
Gerald Everett is the No. 2 tight end on the Rams and is expected to assume the No. 1 duties in the wake of Higbee's absence. Based on Higbee's condition, he may be out longer than expected.
