Rubber is inching closer toward the road in the saga surrounding Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. The two sides are expected to meet in person at the team facility to discuss the quarterback's future with the organization, according to The Athletic. Already, L.A. has permitted Stafford to speak with other teams to gauge his market and this latest report notes that he's discussed a two-year contract with both the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants in the range of $100 million guaranteed.

With Stafford and the Rams now having a true understanding of his market after speaking with those teams, it will be interesting to see how this looming talk develops. Stafford technically has two years remaining on his current contract, but is due for a raise with just $4 million in guaranteed salary in 2025 and nothing guaranteed in 2026. With that in mind, something will need to be done even if the two sides ultimately decide to stick together.

"The interesting and the challenging dilemma and dynamics within this are, hey, how do you continuously as a head coach look at the short term and the long term and be able to figure out what does that really look like?" said head coach Sean McVay when speaking about the current situation with Stafford on the Fitz & Whit podcast.

"There is no dispute, and let's not get it twisted in regards to anybody wanting him to be our quarterback. Now, there's layers to it. You have to be able to say, hey, how do we continuously build? How do we support him? How do we make sure that he's getting what is his worth relative to those things? So, at the end of the day, we had something in mind, he had something in mind, and nobody was right or wrong. And then ultimately you're saying there's a ton of interest because this guy is an incredible player."

As it relates to the two teams in the thick of the Stafford race, they both have a clear need at quarterback. With the Giants, they moved off of Daniel Jones midseason and are now on the hunt for a new signal caller. Stafford appears to be their top choice, but they do hold the No. 3 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft. However, there's no guarantee that Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders -- the two top quarterbacks in the class -- will even be on the board for them to take when they're on the clock.

Meanwhile, the Raiders also have a need at the position after the Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell combination faltered throughout the year. Las Vegas even got some face time with Stafford in an unexpected meeting between the quarterback and minority owner Tom Brady in Montana. From a logistical standpoint, the Raiders could make sense to Stafford due to the team's proximity to where he's currently situated in Los Angeles.

No matter which way it ultimately falls, it does appear like a decision regarding Stafford's future is set to happen sooner rather than later.