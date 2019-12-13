Rams' Todd Gurley: Cowboys 'are in a better place than us because they're going to make the playoffs'

Yes, the Los Angeles Rams have finally found their mojo in 2019 but, no, Todd Gurley isn't exactly a happy camper. It's been a down season for the two-time All-Pro and former NFL Offensive Player of the Year, who is currently in jeopardy of not surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark for only the second time in his stellar career, and potentially failing to rush for at least 100 yards in any contest for the first time since 2016.

There's still time to change both of those things, with the Rams readying to meet the Dallas Cowboys with three games left in the regular season, but Gurley's downturn supposedly hasn't been health-related -- the three-time Pro Bowler often confirming and re-confirming this throughout the year. It's instead been rooted in the Rams choosing to turn down his reps, in a move head coach Sean McVay even chided himself for, going so far as to label himself an "idiot" for not getting Gurley involved more in the inconsistent offense.

Gurley's response to the comment was interesting, to say the least.

While there are still three games remaining to hit certain statistical thresholds, there may not be time the Rams to squeeze themselves into the NFC playoff picture. Currently sitting at 8-5, they'll need to keep winning games and get help from teams like the Minnesota Vikings to have a shot at landing a wild card berth. The Cowboys, on the other hand, are a lowly 6-7 but have complete control of their destiny to close out December.

A victory in their coming Week 16 battle with the Philadelphia Eagles and a subsequent one against the Washington Redskins in Week 17 -- barring additional losses by the Eagles to make the Week 16 matchup the only must-win for the Cowboys -- clinches the NFC East and the No. 4 seed for Dallas, making it possible they get into the playoffs without a winning record.

Obviously, this displeases Gurley, with the Rams possibly missing the playoffs while being above .500, due to the runaway success of the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. That being the case, he had some choice words for those asking him about the Cowboys' recent three-game losing streak heading into their Week 15 matchup.

"[The Cowboys] are not in a good place right now, but sh--, they're in a better place than us because they're going to make the playoffs," a frustrated Gurley told media this week, via Cameron DaSilva of The Rams Wire. "As long as they take care of what they need to take care of -- they'll still be playing in January."

Gurley's frustrations are echoed by many who want to see the NFL reseed the playoffs to reward records over simply winning a team's respective division, but that won't be happening in the near future, if at all. Even head coaches are joining in on trying to improve the quality of the playoff bracket, with Denver Broncos honcho Vic Fangio hoping to do away with divisions altogether.

Spoiler alert: That will also not happen.

And so it goes, the Rams must win over the Cowboys to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, but the Cowboys could lose a fourth consecutive game and still need no help to appear in January. What's worse for the Rams is the fact that -- if they miss the playoffs as many project -- they'll go from having appeared in a Super Bowl to being done in December in the span of just one year, and it also happens to be the year they chose to scale back on using their star running back.

Coincidence? It's safe to assume Gurley would say no.