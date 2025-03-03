Through the early part of this offseason, rampant trade rumors surrounded Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The New York Giants were interested, as were the Las Vegas Raiders and presumably other teams.

Alas, Stafford isn't going anywhere. He agreed with the Rams to a reworked contract, and he'll remain in Los Angeles for at least another year. According to head coach Sean McVay, Stafford was never really going anywhere anyway.

"That was never something that felt like ever got close, and it was never something that I allowed my mind to go to," McVay said, via ESPN.

McVay also said he expects to go through the same process again with Stafford next year, via The Athletic, and to do it again on a year-to-year basis for as long as Stafford wants to continue playing. The Rams also agreed last offseason to adjust Stafford's contract so that he would remain with the Rams for 2024.

Stafford's 2024 numbers look somewhat pedestrian on the surface: He completed 65.8% of his passes at an average of 7.3 yards per attempt, with 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Yet once Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp returned from their injuries, his numbers spiked. He went from 7.3 yards per attempt to 7.9, and his touchdown-to-interception pace jumped to 29 touchdowns and seven picks while he was on a 4,029-yard pace.

He then played well in the postseason, going 45 of 71 for 533 yards and four scores against two of the NFL's best defenses. It makes sense, then, that McVay is breathing sighs of relief upon his return to the fold. He has "been sleeping better these last couple days" since the team agreed to terms with Stafford, McVay told The Athletic.

Even if the Rams part ways with Kupp, as is expected, they should be able to build a strong offense around Stafford, Nacua, Kyren Williams and whomever else they add to the mix this offseason. That's a lot better of a starting point than where they would have been had they actually shipped Stafford out via trade.