With Cooper Kupp likely departing, the Los Angeles Rams are re-signing another wideout whose roll will likely increase in 2025. The team has agreed to terms with receiver Tutu Atwell on a one-year, $10 million contract that is fully guaranteed, according to ESPN.

A 2021 second-round pick out of Louisville, Atwell -- who was slated to enter free agency prior to coming to terms with Los Angeles -- caught 42 passes for a career-high 562 yards last season. He made five starts while playing in each of the Rams' 17 regular-season games. Atwell caught just one pass for 18 yards during the Rams' two playoff games.

As a rookie, Atwell didn't catch any passes and saw his season end prematurely due to injury. He started to make an impact in 2022, making four starts and catching 18 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown. Atwell also scored his first career rushing touchdown during the 2022 season.

Injuries to other teammates led to more playing opportunities for Atwell in 2023. He responded by catching a career-high three touchdowns while helping the Rams clinch a wild-card playoff berth.

At just 5-9 and 165 pounds, there were questions about how Atwell would hold up physically at the next level when he was coming out of college, questions that were exacerbated after he suffered a season-ending injury in 2021. But since that injury, Atwell has largely been healthy and has blossomed into a positive contributor to the Rams offense. The Rams hope that will continue to be the case in 2025.