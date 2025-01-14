The Los Angeles Rams rolled over the Minnesota Vikings in Monday's wild-card playoff finale. They did lose a key offensive player, however, with tight end Tyler Higbee exiting the matchup in the second quarter due to injury. Head coach Sean McVay confirmed to reporters after the Rams' 27-9 win that the former Super Bowl champion is in stable condition at an area hospital due to a chest issue.

"I think he's going to be OK," McVay said of Higbee, via NFL Media.

Higbee was initially ruled questionable to return upon his exit, which came as he led the Rams with five catches for 58 yards against Minnesota. He was later downgraded to out in the third quarter.

The ninth-year veteran, who's spent his entire NFL career with the Rams, was playing in just his fourth game of the 2024 season on Monday. He notably suffered a torn ACL and MCL during Los Angeles' wild-card loss to the Detroit Lions in 2023, sitting out until Week 16 of this year in recovery.

Higbee had a career-high five touchdown catches in 2021, when the Rams won the Super Bowl.