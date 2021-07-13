A year after introducing a new logo and uniforms, the Rams have tweaked their look yet again, on Tuesday unveiling new alternate uniforms that bring white jerseys back into the rotation. Deeming the new threads a "modern throwback," Los Angeles has replaced its third uniform set with an homage to Rams teams of the 1970s-1990s, namely in the form of white jerseys and yellow pants. The new alternates aren't entirely dissimilar to L.A.'s current away jerseys, but the Rams notably became the NFL's only team not to have a white jersey in its lineup after making those away jerseys an off-white "bone grey."

The Rams' new alternates, first teased by Sportslogos.net, aren't exact replicas of the team's old-time outfits. They include modernized type font for the numbers, Nike swooshes instead of sleeve numbers and a Rams logo patch on the back collar. They also include a new "Rams" patch on the front of the jersey; the standard home and away uniforms include a "Los Angeles Rams" patch there. Color-wise, however, they're the closest to resemble the team's classic throwbacks since L.A. unveiled its new look in 2020.

The Rams will wear the new white jerseys three times this season, as The Athletic reported: in Week 1 for the team's home opener against the Bears on "Sunday Night Football," in Week 9 against the Titans, and again the following week, in Week 10 against the rival 49ers on "Monday Night Football." Per NFL.com, San Francisco will also be outfitted in throwbacks -- classic red jerseys first introduced in 1994 -- when the NFC West foes meet just over halfway through the year.