Rams unveil new logos for 2020 season as team moves into new stadium

Todd Gurley's recent departure isn't the only big change the Rams have made over the past week. On Monday, the Rams unveiled two new logos on Twitter that the franchise will take with them to SoFi Stadium for the 2020 season.

The 𝗟𝗼𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀 Rams pic.twitter.com/qyspVxoHWX — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 23, 2020

While they unveiled their new logos on Monday, the Rams have not revealed how the logos will impact the tem's uniforms. Since 1950, the Rams have worn several variations of their gold and blue jerseys. From 1964-72, Los Angeles worn predominantly white jerseys with navy blue helmets until new owner Carroll Rosenbloom, after receiving input from the fans, made wholesale changes to the Rams' uniforms during the 1973 offseason. Starting in '73, the Rams' uniform design, which remained mostly the same through the 1999 season, consisted of yellow pants and curling rams horns on the sleeves and helmets, with players' names printing in contrasting white. The team's white jersey also had ram-shaped royal blue horns, numerals and names. The white jerseys also entailed yellow sleeves.

Los Angeles enjoyed immediate success in their new jerseys, making the playoffs eight consecutive years that included an appearance in Super Bowl XIV. The 1980s Rams, led by Eric Dickerson, Kevin Greene, Jackie Slater and Henry Ellard, continued to have success, advancing to the playoffs seven times that included NFC title game appearances in 1985 and in 1989.

The Rams' uniforms remained unchanged after the franchise moved from Los Angeles to St. Louis in 1995. The Rams did make altercations to their uniform in 2000, shortly after winning the franchise's first Super Bowl title. The Rams' primary colors were changed from royal blue and yellow to "millennium blue and new century gold." The Rams' new uniforms were worn in Super Bowl XXXVI, when St. Louis was upset by Tom Brady and the Patriots.

The franchise made subtle changes to their uniform after moving back to Los Angeles in 2016, going back to the navy blue and white helmets that the franchise wore in Los Angeles during the 1960s. Los Angeles' color rush jersey featured a yellow-gold top, an ode to the team's primary home jersey during the 1950s. The Rams also began wearing their throwback jersey that was worn from 1973-99, wearing that jersey during their loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Rams new logo and word marks, as unveiled on their social-media channels just now: pic.twitter.com/glimWvBekq — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 23, 2020

Los Angeles is surely hoping their new look will lead to more success in 2020 and beyond.