Van Jefferson had four catches against the Bengals on Sunday to help the Rams win their first Super Bowl since 1999. But the second-year wide receiver didn't waste time leaving SoFi Stadium as the confetti rained, because he had another big event to attend. Jefferson sprinted through the Rams' locker room after winning Super Bowl LVI, according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, and quickly left to visit the area hospital, where his wife, Samaria, was rushed mid-game while going into labor.

Jefferson and his wife have two kids together, but they were expecting their third child coming into Super Bowl Week, with an official due date of Feb. 17, as Rodrigue previously reported. Samaria told The Athletic ahead of Super Bowl LVI that she was "definitely feeling 40 weeks (pregnant)" and had "nerves for Van (and) nerves for our family." She was spotted being rushed out of the stadium during Sunday's Rams victory.

"I'm excited about it," Jefferson said earlier this week. "Excited to play in the Super Bowl as well ... Two things going on. I'm happy about both of them. Maybe he (our new son) can wait just a little bit longer, until after the Super Bowl!"

Jefferson's dad and 5-year-old daughter were also in attendance at SoFi Stadium. The receiver, who saw an increased role against the Bengals after Odell Beckham Jr.'s first-half injury, quickly met the two after the game, per Rodrigue, before leaving for the hospital to accompany Samaria during the birth of their son.

