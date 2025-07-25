The Los Angeles Rams might already have a succession plan in place at the quarterback spot. Matthew Stafford is in the latter stages of his career and is under contract for two more years, and beyond that, it is unclear how much longer he will stick in the NFL and specifically whether he would re-sign with the Rams. Enter Texas junior Arch Manning, who according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, the Rams view as the only top-tier quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Robinson reports that the Rams are infatuated with Manning's combination of size, throwing ability and athleticism. In fact, they could take him in the first round -- if he enters the draft and is available at the Rams' selection -- even if Stafford returns to Los Angeles for the second year of his contract.

In that case, Manning could develop behind the veteran Stafford in what would likely be his last year in the league. That could aid in the former No. 1 overall recruit's transition to the pro level and allow him to ease his way into Sean McVay's quarterback-friendly offensive system.

The need to construct a succession plan became all the more obvious this week with the Rams announcing Stafford will open training camp in a limited fashion as he deals with back soreness. McVay said that the 37-year-old has been "throwing, feeling good" and that the back issue is "something he's dealt with before," but any health concerns at this point in his career raise alarms, regardless of their severity.

Stafford remains a prolific talent late in his career and went 10-6 last season with 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He is the 10th-leading passer in NFL history.

Moving on from a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and eventual Hall of Famer is a frightening task. The Rams reportedly think that Manning can be the next in line and evolve into a franchise quarterback in his own right. If he hits, Manning has a chance to be one of the faces of the league given his last name and familial ties to NFL legends.

Manning carries Heisman Trophy potential into his first year as Texas' starting quarterback but is still mostly unproven. He made a pair of starts last season with Quinn Ewers on the shelf and delivered a bit of a mixed bag in the small sample size with one tremendous performance and another modest showing. For his career, mostly as a backup, Manning is a 66.3% passer with 939 yards and a stellar nine touchdown, two interception ratio. He also ran for four touchdowns last season.