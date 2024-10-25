The Los Angeles Rams scored a massive 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings to kick off Week 8 in the NFL, but a missed call late in the contest helped L.A. put the game on ice.

Vikings quartrback Sam Darnold had 1 minute and 46 seconds to lead what could be a game-tying drive, but he was sacked in his own end zone by Byron Young for a safety. It gave Los Angeles two points and possession -- virtually ending the game. However, Young grabbed Darnold's face mask during the takedown, but it wasn't seen by the officials.

As you can see, Young knew he had committed an infraction, putting his head in his hands. However, the game's hero had a pretty great explanation for his response on the field:

Referee Tra Blake told a pool reporter following the game that no official had a good look at the face mask, so they were unable to make the call. If you were wondering, the play is not reviewable. Young's huge play moved the Rams to 3-4, but NFL Media reports he will be fined for the aggressive grab of the face mask.