The Los Angeles Rams scored a massive 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings to kick off Week 8 in the NFL, but a missed call late in the contest helped L.A. put the game on ice.
Vikings quartrback Sam Darnold had 1 minute and 46 seconds to lead what could be a game-tying drive, but he was sacked in his own end zone by Byron Young for a safety. It gave Los Angeles two points and possession -- virtually ending the game. However, Young grabbed Darnold's face mask during the takedown, but it wasn't seen by the officials.
That is a RIDICULOUS no-call. Game is on the line, how did the refs not see a face mask here— 👑 (@DrakeLondon_szn) October 25, 2024
As you can see, Young knew he had committed an infraction, putting his head in his hands. However, the game's hero had a pretty great explanation for his response on the field:
It was just so loud in there had to cover up my ears ya know. https://t.co/R3tfgF79NT— B.Y. (@byron_97) October 25, 2024
Referee Tra Blake told a pool reporter following the game that no official had a good look at the face mask, so they were unable to make the call. If you were wondering, the play is not reviewable. Young's huge play moved the Rams to 3-4, but NFL Media reports he will be fined for the aggressive grab of the face mask.