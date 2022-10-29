Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Los Angeles

Current Records: San Francisco 3-4; Los Angeles 3-3

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams will face off in an NFC West clash at 4:25 p.m. ET Oct. 30 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a victory while the 49ers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

San Francisco has to be aching after a bruising 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday. This game was a close 14-13 at the break, but unfortunately for San Francisco it sure didn't stay that way. A silver lining for them was the play of TE George Kittle, who caught six passes for one TD and 98 yards.

Special teams collected 11 points for San Francisco. K Robbie Gould delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago, winning 24-10. No one had a standout game offensively for the Rams, but they got scores from WR Ben Skowronek, RB Darrell Henderson, and WR Allen Robinson. QB Matthew Stafford ended up with a passer rating of 147.10.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the 49ers going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on San Francisco's opponents whenever they hit the road.

San Francisco is now 3-4 while Los Angeles sits at 3-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: San Francisco comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the NFL at 91. Less enviably, Los Angeles is stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 70.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Francisco have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Los Angeles.