San Francisco @ Los Angeles

Current Records: San Francisco 4-6; Los Angeles 7-3

The San Francisco 49ers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to SoFi Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Their scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend the Los Angeles Rams hope will continue.

San Francisco came up short against the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago, falling 27-13. One thing holding the 49ers back was the mediocre play of QB Nick Mullens, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions. Mullens ended up with a passer rating of 115.90.

As for Los Angeles, Los Angeles can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Monday. Los Angeles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR Robert Woods, who caught 12 passes for one TD and 130 yards, and QB Jared Goff, who passed for three TDs and 376 yards on 51 attempts. Goff ended up with a passer rating of 150.

San Francisco is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The 49ers are now 4-6 while the Rams sit at 7-3. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: San Francisco enters the matchup with only 219.6 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for Los Angeles, they rank first in the NFL when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 11 on the season.

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

The Rams are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -106

San Francisco have won seven out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.