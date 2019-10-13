Rams vs. 49ers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

L.A. Rams (home) vs. San Francisco (away)

Current Records: L.A. Rams 3-2-0; San Francisco 4-0-0

What to Know

San Francisco lost both of their matches to the Rams last season, on scores of 39-10 and 48-32, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. San Francisco and the Rams will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. With a combined 933 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

A well-balanced attack led the 49ers over Cleveland every single quarter on their way to victory. The 49ers put the hurt on Cleveland with a sharp 31-3 win. Among those leading the charge for San Francisco was RB Matt Breida, who rushed for 114 yards and one TD on 11 carries. Breida put himself on the highlight reel with an 83-yard TD scramble down the left side of the field in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the Rams were the 36-31 winners over Seattle when they last met November of last year. Last Thursday? They had no such luck. It could have gone either way late during winning time for the Rams or Seattle, but it was Seattle snatching the 30-29 victory. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Rams.

San Francisco is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 3-1 ATS and the Rams 4-1.

San Francisco's win lifted them to 4-0 while the Rams' loss dropped them down to 3-2. We'll see if San Francisco's success rolls on or if the Rams are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $130.00

Odds

The Rams are a 3-point favorite against the 49ers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

L.A. Rams and San Francisco both have four wins in their last eight games.