Rams vs. 49ers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Thursday Night Football'

Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season kicks off tonight with a "Thursday Night Football" divisional matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. At 7-6, the Rams are second in the NFC West, while the defending NFC champions are last in the division at 6-7.

There are just two wins separating the division leader (8-5) from the fourth-place team (6-7) right now, so every game -- especially divisional games -- have a lot on the line.

The Rams are coming off a huge victory over the Buffalo Bills and looking to extend their winning streak to three games. The Niners are also coming off a win, defeating the Chicago Bears last week.

The Rams are 2.5-point favorites with the over/under for Thursday night set at 48.5 points, per Caesars Sportsbook.

San Fran has slid significantly from last year's Super Bowl run. Injuries haven't helped the 49ers' case, with star running back Christian McCaffrey missing the beginning of the season, only to go back on injured reserve not long after with a PCL injury. Running backs Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason are also on IR, leaving the team thin at that position.

L.A. seems to be finding its rhythm and has serious momentum after defeating one of the best teams in the league last week. Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are much better when everyone is healthy and on the field together, and give quarterback Matthew Stafford the weapons he needs to run a smooth offense.

The Rams beat the 49ers 27-24 when these teams met earlier in the season in Los Angeles. Follow below for all the real-time updates during an exciting NFC West showdown on Thursday night.

49ers vs. Rams where to watch