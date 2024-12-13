Rams vs. 49ers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Thursday Night Football'
It's a huge NFC West showdown with playoff implications
Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season kicks off tonight with a "Thursday Night Football" divisional matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. At 7-6, the Rams are second in the NFC West, while the defending NFC champions are last in the division at 6-7.
There are just two wins separating the division leader (8-5) from the fourth-place team (6-7) right now, so every game -- especially divisional games -- have a lot on the line.
The Rams are coming off a huge victory over the Buffalo Bills and looking to extend their winning streak to three games. The Niners are also coming off a win, defeating the Chicago Bears last week.
The Rams are 2.5-point favorites with the over/under for Thursday night set at 48.5 points, per Caesars Sportsbook.
San Fran has slid significantly from last year's Super Bowl run. Injuries haven't helped the 49ers' case, with star running back Christian McCaffrey missing the beginning of the season, only to go back on injured reserve not long after with a PCL injury. Running backs Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason are also on IR, leaving the team thin at that position.
L.A. seems to be finding its rhythm and has serious momentum after defeating one of the best teams in the league last week. Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are much better when everyone is healthy and on the field together, and give quarterback Matthew Stafford the weapons he needs to run a smooth offense.
The Rams beat the 49ers 27-24 when these teams met earlier in the season in Los Angeles. Follow below for all the real-time updates during an exciting NFC West showdown on Thursday night.
49ers vs. Rams where to watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 12 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)
- Live stream: Prime Video
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: 49ers -2.5, OU 49.5
Puka Nacua uses Charvarius Ward's helmet to make catch
Move over David Tyree, check out this helmet catch from Puka!
Jake Moody hits from 53 yards out
The 49ers are on the board thanks to a Moody 53-yard field goal kicked on fourth-and-4. The George Kittle 33-yard catch made up most of that five-play, 39-yard drive.
SF 3 LAR 0
10 minutes remaining in the first quarter
First big play of the game goes to Mr. George Kittle streaking across the middle of the field
Rams fail to pick up first down on first possession as well
Not a high-flying start in this divisional affair! Kyren Williams picked up five yards on his first carry, then an Austin Jackson holding penalty moved the Rams back 10 yards. Stafford missed on his next two pass attempts (both to Kupp) and the Rams had to punt the ball away.
49ers go three-and-out on first possession
Purdy's first pass attempt to Samuel fell incomplete on first down, Guerendo rushed for 1 yard on second down and Purdy overthrew Kittle deep left on third down. A bad start for the SF offense.
The 49ers went straight to Deebo Samuel on a slant off play action on first-and-10 following his complaints. Incomplete.
Rams vs. 49ers gambling stats to know
LAR: 6-7 ATS, Over is 7-6
SF: 5-8 ATS, Over is 7-6
Sean McVay: 23-11 SU, 23-10-1 ATS in December in coaching career
- Including 12-3 SU, 13-2 ATS in December since 2021
- Including 6-2 SU, 7-1 ATS in prime time in December since 2019
The Rams are 0-4 SU & ATS on the road in prime time since 2022
The 49ers are 0-4 ATS in their last four home divisional games, but are 4-0 SU & ATS in the last four games on Thursday
Both teams, and even some of their children, showing love to the Levi's Stadium fans:
Matthew Stafford arrives in enemy territory for the Thursday Night Football divisional matchup.
49ers RB Isaac Guerendo active
Running backs Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason are all on injured reserve, so eyes are on Isaac Guerendo, the fourth stringer who was questionable heading into tonight with a foot injury. He was estimated as a non participant on Monday and Tuesday, when the team did walk throughs and was limited on Wednesday,
49ers inactives
LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) and DE Nick Bosa (hip/oblique) are both back for the Niners, after both were listed as questionable. The Niners are thin on running back, with their top three on IR, so having RB Isaac Guerendo (foot) active is big for the offense.
- QB Joshua Dobbs
- LT Trent Williams
- DL Khalil Davis
- S Malik Mustapha
- RB Israel Abanikanda
- CB Rock Ya-Sin
Rams inactives
Cobie Durant (chest) and Tyler Higbee (knee) were both ruled out ahead of TNF. WR Demarcus Robinson (shoulder) is active after he was listed as questionable.
- QB Stetson Bennett
- CB Cobie Durant
- RB Cody Schrader
- OLB Brennan Jackson
- OL Dylan McMahon
- OL Warren McClendon Jr.
