Rams vs. 49ers live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

For the second straight week, "Thursday Night Football" features an NFC West showdown, this time with the San Francisco 49ers (3-1) visiting the Los Angeles Rams (3-1).

The 49ers, as the road team on a short week, would be facing a tall task regardless of any other circumstances. However, they'll have an even tougher climb as they'll be without starting quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) and top wide receivers Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ribs, ankle). Keep in mind the 49ers are already without wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (ACL recovery) and George Kittle (knee)

Mac Jones has already started -- and won -- two games in Purdy's stead this season, and he'll likely lean on Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers' star running back is the first player with 200 rushing yds and 300 receiving yds through four games since Alvin Kamara in 2020.

The Rams (3-1), on the other hand, have plenty of playmakers surrounding Matthew Stafford. Puka Nacua leads the NFL in receptions (42) and receiving yards (503), and Davante Adams has a touchdown catch in each of his last three games. Los Angeles is third in yards per play this season, only behind the Colts and the Ravens.

There's also the coaching rivalry of former coworkers Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. Including playoffs, Shanahan's 49ers hold a 10-7 edge over McVay's Rams, but the Rams have won each of the last three meetings.

Can they make it four in a row? Or will the 49ers pull off the road upset? Scroll down to see how to catch tonight's action and follow along with us for live updates!

Where to watch Rams vs. 49ers live