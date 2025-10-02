Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Rams vs. 49ers live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

Week 5 kicks off with a crucial NFC West battle

By
1 min read

For the second straight week, "Thursday Night Football" features an NFC West showdown, this time with the San Francisco 49ers (3-1) visiting the Los Angeles Rams (3-1).

The 49ers, as the road team on a short week, would be facing a tall task regardless of any other circumstances. However, they'll have an even tougher climb as they'll be without starting quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) and top wide receivers Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ribs, ankle). Keep in mind the 49ers are already without wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (ACL recovery) and George Kittle (knee)

Mac Jones has already started -- and won -- two games in Purdy's stead this season, and he'll likely lean on Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers' star running back is the first player with 200 rushing yds and 300 receiving yds through four games since Alvin Kamara in 2020.

The Rams (3-1), on the other hand, have plenty of playmakers surrounding Matthew Stafford. Puka Nacua leads the NFL in receptions (42) and receiving yards (503), and Davante Adams has a touchdown catch in each of his last three games. Los Angeles is third in yards per play this season, only behind the Colts and the Ravens.

There's also the coaching rivalry of former coworkers Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. Including playoffs, Shanahan's 49ers hold a 10-7 edge over McVay's Rams, but the Rams have won each of the last three meetings.

Can they make it four in a row? Or will the 49ers pull off the road upset? Scroll down to see how to catch tonight's action and follow along with us for live updates!

Where to watch Rams vs. 49ers live 

Updating Live
(3)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
How do 49ers slow down Puka Nacua, Davante Adams?

Limiting Puka Nacua was already difficult enough before Davante Adams arrived. Now that Adams is lining up opposite him, Nacua has been nearly unstoppable, leading the NFL in receptions (42) and receiving yards (503) through four weeks. Adams, meanwhile, has 17 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

Both Nacua (4.62) and Adams (2.27) rank in the top dozen in yards per route run against man coverage, and Nacua (4.20) leads the NFL in yards per route run against zone coverage. San Francisco cornerbacks Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir will have their hands full.

 
Pinned
Link copied
Rams inactives: Tyler Higbee, Rob Havenstein out as expected

The Rams come into this game much healthier than the 49ers, as evidenced by their relatively clean injury report this week. Tyler Higbee (hip) and Rob Havenstein (ankle) were both listed as doubtful and are indeed out. Those were the only players who entered the game with an injury designation.

 
Pinned
Link copied
49ers inactives: Wide receiver thin due to injury

As had been previously announced, quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receivers Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings and Jordan Watkins are all out tonight. That leaves Mac Jones' top wide receivers as ...

  • DeMarcus Robinson: playing his second game with the team after a three-game suspension to open the season
  • Kendrick Bourne: signed less than one month ago
  • Skyy Moore: acquired via trade in late August
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling: signed in late August
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Lions at Bengals: Is This Season Salvageable for the Bengals?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Buccaneers at Seahawks: How Do The Bucs Avoid Getting Behind Early?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Adam's NFL Week 5 Fantasy Sits

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Adam's NFL Week 5 Fantasy Starts

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Matthew Stafford Playing As A Top-5 QB At Age 37

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings Out Vs Rams

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Chargers Hold 1 Game Lead on Chiefs in AFC West

  • Image thumbnail
    4:52

    Heath's NFL Week 5 Fantasy Sits

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Texans (1-3) With 9% Chance to Make Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Ravens (1-3) With 21% Chance to Make Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Bills and Eagles Clear Cut No. 1 Seeds at 4-0

  • Image thumbnail
    3:27

    Heath's NFL Week 5 Fantasy Starts

  • Image thumbnail
    3:32

    Puka Nacua On The Way To Becoming Best WR In NFL

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Expert Pick: 49ers at Rams

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    49ers Short-handed Coming Into TNF

  • Image thumbnail
    4:46

    NFL News & Notes: Shedeur Sanders Mimes Answers When Asked About QB Situation

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    NFL News & Notes: Lamar Jackson 's Status For Sunday Uncertain

  • Image thumbnail
    2:43

    NFL News & Notes: 49ers Shorthanded For TNF At Rams

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    All On The Line Wager For NFL Week 5: Saints, Browns And More!

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Spencer Rattler So Far: 5 Pass TD, 1 INT This Season (4-5 TD-INT Last Season)

See All NFL Videos