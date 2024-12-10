The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will meet in a key NFC West matchup on Thursday Night Football. Los Angeles, which beat San Francisco, 27-24, in Week 3, will try to sweep the season series with the 49ers for the first time since 2018. The Rams (7-6), second in the NFC West, are coming off a 44-42 win over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. The 49ers (6-7), tied for third in the division with the Arizona Cardinals, downed the Chicago Bears, 38-13, last week.

Rams vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -2.5



Rams vs. 49ers over/under: 48.5 points

Rams vs. 49ers money line: 49ers -140, Rams +119

LAR: Rams are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

SF: 49ers are 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games

For Rams vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football, the SportsLine model is going over (48.5) on the total, projecting 50 total points. The Over has also hit in each of the last four Rams vs. 49ers matchups, including both games last season. The Over has hit in three of the last four meetings played at San Francisco. Defensively, both teams are in the bottom half of the league with San Francisco allowing 23.7 points per game, while Los Angeles allows 25.5.

Both offenses were clicking on Sunday, combining to score 82 points in their wins over the Bills and Bears. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy was on fire against Chicago, completing 20 of 25 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 23 of 30 passes (76.7%) for 320 yards and two touchdowns against Buffalo.

In two of the last three meetings between the Rams and 49ers, they have combined for 51 or more points. In the Week 3 matchup, Purdy completed 22 of 30 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Rams running back Kyren Williams had a big game, rushing 24 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 27 yards and a score. See which side to pick here.

