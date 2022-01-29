After winning the NFC West in 2019 and playing in Super Bowl LIV, the San Francisco 49ers took a tumble last season, going 6-10 and finishing last in the division. They bounced back this season to reach the NFL playoff bracket for just the second time in eight years. San Francisco (12-7) will try to earn its eighth Super Bowl appearance when it visits the division-rival Los Angeles Rams (14-5) on Sunday in the 2022 NFC Championship Game. Both teams advanced with field goals as time expired in their divisional-round contests, with the 49ers winning 13-10 at Green Bay and NFC West champion Los Angeles posting a 30-27 triumph at Tampa Bay.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5.

Here are the NFL odds and trends for 49ers vs. Rams:



Rams vs. 49ers spread: Los Angeles -3.5

Rams vs. 49ers over-under: 45.5 points

Rams vs. 49ers money line: Los Angeles -180, San Francisco +155

LA: Rams are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games

SF: 49ers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as road underdogs

Why the Rams can cover

Cooper Kupp had a regular season that has garnered MVP consideration and he hasn't slowed down in the playoffs. The 28-year-old wideout had a touchdown catch in both of Los Angeles' contests this postseason to extend his overall streak to four games. He racked up 183 yards on nine receptions in the 30-27 divisional-round victory at Tampa Bay last weekend, finishing 15 yards shy of the franchise playoff record set in 1950 by Tom Fears. Kupp had a 70-yard TD catch in that contest and hauled in a 44-yard pass to set up the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Kupp isn't the only weapon in Los Angeles' aerial attack, as wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. quickly has become a key factor. The 29-year-old, who was released by Cleveland on Nov. 8 and signed by the Rams three days later, registered 305 receiving yards and five touchdown catches in eight regular-season games. Beckham has continued to produce in the NFL playoff bracket, hauling in 10 passes for 123 yards and a TD.

Why the 49ers can cover

Deebo Samuel established himself as one of the most top players during the regular season, finishing fifth in the league with 1,405 receiving yards and second on the 49ers with 365 rushing yards. The 26-year-old wideout shared the team lead with six receiving touchdowns and topped the club with eight scores on the ground. Samuel didn't score against the Packers, but did cause problems in another area, returning the opening kickoff of the second half 45 yards to help set up San Francisco's first field goal of the game.

Samuel has been a thorn in the side of the Rams since he entered the NFL in 2019. In six meetings, all of which were victories, he has 33 catches for 440 yards and two touchdowns while running 18 times for 104 yards and three scores. This season, Samuel had both a rushing and receiving TD in San Francisco's 31-10 home victory in Week 10, then ran for a score and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass at Los Angeles in a 27-24 overtime victory in the regular-season finale.

