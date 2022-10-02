An NFC West contest between the Los Angeles Rams (2-1) and the San Francisco 49ers (1-2) unfolds on Monday Night Football. After dropping its first game of the season, Los Angeles has won two straight games. In Week 3, the Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-12. On the opposite sideline, San Francisco lost a nail-biter, 11-10 to the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Rams vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 42. Before making any 49ers vs. Rams picks, you have to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Rams vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -1.5

Rams vs. 49ers over/under: 42 points

Rams vs. 49ers money line: Los Angeles +105, San Francisco -125

SF: 49ers are 5-0 ATS in their last five home games

LAR: Rams are 4-1 ATS in their last five Monday games

Why the 49ers can cover

Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has this unit playing at a superb level through the first three weeks of the season. San Francisco is aggressive up front with fast playmakers throughout the secondary and linebackers. The Niners rank second in total yards allowed (227), first in passing yards allowed (148.3) and fourth in rushing yards allowed (78.7). They are also second in points allowed (12.3).

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is an athletic and speedy force who excels in coverage. Greenlaw has great instincts in both the run and pass game. The Arkansas product is leading the team in total tackles (23) with two TFLs. Safety Talanoa Hufanga has also been a force in the box for the 49ers. Hufanga can handle responsibilities in coverage against tight ends while pursuing the run with patience. The USC product is second on the club in total tackles (21) with three pass deflections.

Why the Rams can cover

Quarterback Matthew Stafford possesses a big arm and solid field vision. The 34-year-old has a tendency to take shots downfield with the utmost confidence. He is completing 72% of throws for 761 yards with four passing touchdowns. In his last outing, he went 18-of-25 for 249 yards with 10 yards per attempt.

Receiver Cooper Kupp is a true No. 1 option. Kupp has been an outstanding route-runner with the ability to consistently separate. The 2021 Pro Bowl selection owns an effortless release with excellent agility and change of direction. The Eastern Washington product ranks second in catches (28), eighth in receiving yards (280) and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (3). In Week 2, he finished with 11 catches for 108 yards and two scores.

