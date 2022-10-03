The Los Angeles Rams (2-1) will head to Levi's Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers (1-2) on Monday Night Football. After starting the season 0-1, the Rams have won two straight games. In Week 3, Los Angeles beat a division foe, outlasting the Arizona Cardinals 20-12. Meanwhile, San Francisco traveled to Empower Field and lost to the Denver Broncos 11-10.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is favored by two points in the latest Rams vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 42.5. Before making any 49ers vs. Rams picks, you have to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has broken down Monday's 49ers vs. Rams matchup. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Niners:

Rams vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -2

Rams vs. 49ers over/under: 42.5 points

Rams vs. 49ers money line: Los Angeles +110, San Francisco -130

SF: 49ers are 5-0 ATS in their last five home games

LAR: Rams are 4-1 ATS in their last five Monday games

Why the 49ers can cover

Tight end George Kittle returned to the field last week, providing a spark for this offense. Kittle is a phenomenal run blocker who brings physicality to the ground game. The three-time Pro Bowler has soft hands with the ability to evade defenders. Kittle owns a rare combination of size and speed. In his last outing, the Iowa product reeled in five passes for 28 yards.

Receiver Brandon Aiyuk is a natural pass-catcher who knows how to create separation. Aiyuk has long arms and is able to swiftly track down deep passes. The Arizona State product is another YAC beast for this unit. He's explosive and quick to take any pass to the house for a score. He's leading the team with 142 yards on 10 grabs. Seven of those receptions resulted in first downs.

Why the Rams can cover

This defense is filled with dynamic difference-makers at all three levels who don't allow teams to establish a consistent ground attack as they quickly swarm the ball-carrier. This unit ranks 10th in the league in rushing yards allowed (93.7). Ernest Jones and Bobby Wagner form a formidable linebacker duo for the Rams.

Jones owns a strong IQ and has a nose for the football. The South Carolina native has a feel for blocking schemes and leverage. He's leading the team in total tackles (24) along with one forced fumble. Wagner is an athletic and instinctive force in the middle of the defense. The eight-time Pro Bowler came over in the offseason to provide another thumper and leader to this group. Wagner has recorded 23 total stops with two sacks.

