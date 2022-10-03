An NFC West battle on Monday Night Football features the Los Angeles Rams (2-1) and San Francisco 49ers. Divisional games are always high intensity, so we can expect plenty of fireworks in this matchup. Last week, the Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 20-12. On the opposite sideline, the 49ers fell 11-10 to the Denver Broncos last week. Both teams have covered the spread once this season, and the Under has hit in all three Niners' games.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Rams vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 42.5. Before making any 49ers vs. Rams picks, you have to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Niners:

Rams vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -1.5

Rams vs. 49ers over/under: 42.5 points

Rams vs. 49ers money line: Los Angeles +105, San Francisco -125

SF: 49ers are 5-0 ATS in their last five home games

LAR: Rams are 4-1 ATS in their last five Monday games

Why the 49ers can cover

We know head coach Kyle Shanahan loves to run the ball and build his passing attack off it. San Francisco is ranked sixth in rushing yards per game (151) and is logging 4.5 yards per carry. This group has a few ball-carriers, but they are being led by running back Jeff Wilson Jr. He has strong vision and awareness to burst through the gap. The North Texas product is leading the team with 39 carries for 181 yards and 4.6 yards per carry.

Receiver Deebo Samuel is a swiss-army knife for this ball club. Samuel has been dynamic with the ball in his hands as a running back or snagging passes as a receiver. The 2021 Pro Bowler possesses strong hands and is fearless when he's carrying the ball. Samuel is a YAC monster with breakaway speed. He's reeled in 12 passes for 131 yards while also logging 17 carries for 111 rushing yards.

Why the Rams can cover

Quarterback Matthew Stafford possesses a big arm and solid field vision. The 34-year-old has a tendency to take shots downfield with the utmost confidence. He is completing 72% of throws for 761 yards with four passing touchdowns. In his last outing, he went 18-of-25 for 249 yards with 10 yards per attempt.

Receiver Cooper Kupp is a true No. 1 option. Kupp has been an outstanding route-runner with the ability to consistently separate. The 2021 Pro Bowl selection owns an effortless release with excellent agility and change of direction. The Eastern Washington product ranks second in catches (28), eighth in receiving yards (280) and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (3). In Week 2, he finished with 11 catches for 108 yards and two scores.

