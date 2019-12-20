Rams vs. 49ers prediction: How to watch, stream, game pick, and more for pivotal NFC West clash in Week 16

An already pivotal matchup was made more so by the events of Week 15, with both the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers suffering upsets. The former was obliterated by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and while the latter fared much better throughout their battle with the Atlanta Falcons, they came up short by a literal matter of inches -- when All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones clinched a comeback victory at Levi's Stadium.

The Rams' loss knocked them to 8-6 on the year and that much further behind a Minnesota Vikings team in the race for the No. 6 seat in the NFC, made worse for them by the Vikings' Week 15 win. The odds of the Rams making the playoffs plummeted to less than 5 percent, and they'll have to win out and get a lot of help from others to make it into the tournament, but it starts with resetting and figuring out how to defeat a 49ers team that's just as thirsty for a win, although for a different reason.

Having already clinched a playoff berth, the 49ers lost home-field advantage atop the NFC for the second time in three weeks, and are locked in a dead heat with the Seattle Seahawks in the race for the NFC West crown. Whoever finishes second in the NFC West will find themselves playing on the road during Wild-Card Weekend, and the 49ers want the road to the Super Bowl to go through Santa Clara.

It's an NFC matchup with a lot on the line, so be sure you're glued to the action to come.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

It was the 49ers taking it to the Rams in the first matchup this season between the two clubs, winning 20-7 in Los Angeles.

The latter needs to split the difference or pack up and exit the playoff picture entirely, which is something the 49ers will use as added motivation on top of the one they already have. A frustrated Todd Gurley was suffocated by the Cowboys last week, and that film could help San Francisco do the same to him in Week 16, and that would spell bad news yet again for Jared Goff. Without the benefit of Gurley taking the pressure off of Goff, the relentless 49ers pass rush could tee off on him early and often, forcing him into mistakes their secondary can convert into takeaways.

With Richard Sherman expected to return from injury, the likelihood of that scenario playing out increases quite a bit.

On the other side of the spectrum, having allowed 45 points to the Baltimore Ravens and 44 points to the Cowboys in the span of only a month, the Rams defense has shown it can be muted against prolific offenses. They'll face one of the most dangerous in the NFL on Sunday if Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. can regain the swagger that saw them hang 48 points on the New Orleans Saints in Louisiana two weeks ago. There's no denying the Rams have the talent to upset the 49ers, but doing so will require every bit of juice they have left in the tank.

Give the edge to the 49ers in this one, but not by a huge margin, seeing as it is a divisional game where anything can happen.

The current line at SportsLine has San Francisco as -6.5 point favorites to down Los Angeles this weekend, hinting at a potentially close game that could go down to the wire. Place your bets accordingly, and be sure to check out more from our experts at CBSSports.com -- including Will Brinson and Pete Prisco -- to help with your betting chances.