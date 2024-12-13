Rams vs. 49ers score, takeaways: Los Angeles hands San Fran huge blow to playoff hopes in TD-less 'TNF' bout

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the 49ers 12-6 and improved to 8-7, while San Francisco falls to 6-8 with the loss. The "Thursday Night Football" divisional matchup was significantly impacted by weather, as rain poured down during the contest.

San Francisco's playoff hopes took a big hit with the loss.

The 49ers, already thin on offense due to injuries, needed the stars they had to step up, but that didn't happen. Not long after wide receiver Deebo Samuel tweeted that he isn't struggling, he just isn't getting the ball, he, for lack of a better term, struggled. Samuel dropped easy passes at key points, finishing with just three receptions on six targets, totaling 16 yards.

The theme of the game was punts, field goals and missed opportunities. We saw 13 punts through 60 minutes of play, including 11 in the first quarter, which was tied for the most of any game this season. Things began with the teams exchanging a pair of three-and-outs and we saw more of that through the night. Neither team reached the red zone until the fourth quarter.

The first half ended at 3-3, after both teams kicked long field goals to get on the board. The Niners were first on the board, thanks to a 53-yard field goal from Jake Moody. It took until nearly the end of the second quarter, but the Rams responded with a field goal of their own, a 48 yarder from Joshua Karty.

Moody kicked a 47 yarder to take a brief lead, before Karty's 23 yarder tied it at 6-6 with just over 13 minutes to go in the game.

The Rams took their first lead of the game with, you guessed it: a field goal. The drive began with one of the most thrilling plays of the game, when Matthew Stafford connected with Puka Nacua for 51 yards. Rather than go for it on fourth-and-2, the Rams opted for a 27 yard field goal to make it 9-6.

Things got worse for the Niners when Brock Purdy's deep throw to the end zone was picked off by Darious Williams. L.A. turned the turnover into three more points, extending their lead to 12-6, where the scoreboard would stay.

The Niners, who just last season were in the Super Bowl, have slid significantly and will likely miss the playoffs this season.

Let's take a look at what went down in San Francisco on Thursday night.

Why the Rams won

Maybe the Rams didn't put up 457 total yards and 44 points like on Sunday, but without a doubt Stafford's unit was the better offense on Thursday night. Sure, L.A. went 0-2 in the red zone, but on a night where points came at a premium, that didn't matter as much. This was the first game of the year that featured zero touchdowns!

The Rams offense finally got into a rhythm late in the third quarter, when Stafford engineered a 17-play, 65-yard drive that ended with three points. Following a three-and-out from San Francisco, Stafford hit Nacua on a 51-yard bomb to set up another field goal for the Rams to acquire their first lead of the game.

The Rams recorded just 89 total yards in the first half, and finished with 302 yards of total offense.

Why the 49ers lost

Usually when you hold your opponent to zero touchdowns, it's good enough for a win. But not in this NFC West showdown. Yes, the 49ers offense was bad, as the 191 yards of total offense was the second-lowest number ever recorded in the Kyle Shanahan era, but the reason the 49ers lost on Thursday was because of their second-half performance.

Not only did the defense allow three straight field goal drives in a low-scoring game, but the offense managed just three points of their own with a turnover. San Francisco recorded just 83 yards of total offense in the final two quarters! There were several times during this game where the 49ers needed to make a play, and they just could not.

The 49ers are the first team to lose four divisional games while holding a fourth-quarter lead since the 2008 Detroit Lions, who went 0-16. On Thursday, Purdy posted the third-lowest passer rating in his young career as a starter (45.4), and his second-lowest completion percentage (45.2%).

Turning point

After the Rams acquired a 9-6 lead, it was time for some deep shots with the rain out of the area. Unfortunately, Purdy went a little too deep on this shot to Jauan Jennings down the right sideline, and it was picked off by Williams.

Following this play, the Rams ran out most of the clock and added three more points for the win.

Play of the game

You had to be creative when it came to making catches in the wet weather, and that's what Nacua did in the first quarter. He made a catch while using Charvarius Ward's helmet to secure the football. A new kind of "helmet catch."

Deebo Samuel's struggles

Samuel posted on social media Monday that he wasn't struggling this season, he just wasn't getting the ball! Shanahan tried to get him the ball on the first play from scrimmage off a slant, but the pass fell incomplete.

Later in the first quarter, Samuel got in the way of running back Isaac Guerendo, which caused him to stumble.

To make matters worse, Samuel then had a crucial drop on third-and-10 in the third quarter that would have put the 49ers in the red zone for the first time all night.

The noise surrounding Samuel will be amplified following this performance.

What's next

The Rams will head to MetLife Stadium next Sunday to face the New York Jets, who currently sit at 3-10. The 49ers are also taking on an AFC East opponent next week, flying to Miami to face the Dolphins. The Dolphins are currently second in the division at 6-7, behind the 10-3 Buffalo Bills.