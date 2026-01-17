The Los Angeles Rams head to the Windy City on Sunday for a date with the Chicago Bears, a franchise that the team has not had much success against for whatever reason, winning just 14 of 37 total matchups. The only time these franchises squared off in the postseason was one sided as the Bears dominated 23-0 in the 1985 NFC Championship Game en route to a Super Bowl victory.

The Rams will hope for better results this time around when they visit the Bears at 6:30 p.m. ET in the Divisional Round at Soldier Field. Los Angeles is the fifth seed and is coming off a narrow win at Carolina in which the team needed a late touchdown to win after entering as double-digit favorites. Chicago, meanwhile, used more late-game magic to advance past Green Bay last weekend, scoring 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Despite entering the postseason as a wild card team, the Rams have the second-shortest Super Bowl odds at DraftKings at +320, sitting only behind the No. 1 seed Seattle Seahawks, who have +270 odds to capture the Lombardi Trophy.

The Rams are 4.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 48.5 in the latest DraftKings NFL odds for Los Angeles vs. Chicago in the Divisional Round.

Here is a look at the Rams vs. Bears matchup from a betting perspective.

Rams vs. Bears odds

Opening spread: Rams -3.5 -- now Rams -4.5

Opening money line: Rams -192, Bears +160 -- now Rams -198, Bears +164

Opening total: 51.5 -- now 48.5

The line has budged slightly here as the Rams opened as 3.5-point favorites but are now favored by 4.5 on the road. The total has also dipped from 51.5 at open to 48.5 entering the weekend. Los Angeles is now just the fourth team since 1970 to be a road favorite at least twice during one postseason run.

On the flip side, Chicago is only the fourth team to be a home underdog twice in the same postseason, with two of the previous three making the Super Bowl -- the 2008 Cardinals and 2017 Eagles, the latter of which won the big game. Chicago also will become one of only five teams to be a home underdog in the Divisional Round over the last 40 years.

Rams betting profile

Opening win total: 10.5 wins

W/L record: 13-5 (including playoffs)

ATS record: 12-6 (including playoffs)

O/U record: 11-7 (including playoffs)

The Rams were double-digit favorites against the Panthers in the Wild Card Round but didn't come close to covering, although they owned 14- and 10-point leads in the second quarter. However, all but one of their regular-season victories were by five or more points, including each of their five triumphs away from home.

Los Angeles has covered the spread in two-thirds of its Divisional Round games since 1970, going 12-6. Last year, the Rams were seven-point underdogs against the Eagles and managed to cover as Stafford and Parkinson hooked up for a touchdown with less than three minutes to play in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia's 28-22 victory.

Stafford, who is expected by many to win the 2025 MVP Award as he led the NFL in passing yards (4,707) and touchdown tosses (46), can match Aaron Rodgers' league record by throwing at least two TD passes in his ninth consecutive playoff game. The 37-year-old, who enters with a postseason-record four straight 300-yard passing performances on the road, also is one scoring pass away from joining Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks with two seasons in which they had a total of at least 50 regular-season and playoff touchdown tosses.

Bears betting profile

Opening win total: 8.5 wins

W/L record: 12-6 (including playoffs)

ATS record: 10-7-1 (including playoffs)

O/U record: 9-9 (including playoffs)

A cover by the Bears wasn't looking good last weekend as they trailed Green Bay 21-3 at halftime and were down 27-16 with just over 6 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter. But Caleb Williams connected with Olamide Zaccheaus for a touchdown and Colston Loveland on the ensuing two-point attempt with 4:18 remaining before throwing a 25-yard scoring pass to DJ Moore with 1:43 to play.

Chicago hasn't done well against the spread in the Divisional Round since winning Super Bowl XX, going just 2-7. However, the club has had success against Los Angeles at home of late, covering in eight of their last 10 meetings at Soldier Field.

Williams got off to a rough start in his postseason debut as he threw a pair of interceptions without guiding the Bears to a touchdown over the first three quarters against the Packers. But he finished with 361 passing yards and two TD tosses and can match the franchise record of seven consecutive games -- including playoffs -- with multiple scoring passes set in 1995 by Erik Kramer. Williams also can join Sid Luckman (two in 1941), Jim McMahon (three in 1985) and Rex Grossman (two in 2006) as the only QBs in Bears history to win multiple games in one postseason.

Both teams are in good shape health-wise, though second-year Chicago receiver Rome Odunze is questionable with the same foot injury that caused him to miss considerable time in the later stages of the regular season.

Rams-Bears prop pick: Puka Nacua anytime TD scorer (-115)

Nacua found the end zone in nine of his 16 games during the regular season, including four of the final five. The 24-year-old wideout, who was the NFC Offensive Player of the Week twice in 2025, proved to be a double threat last week against the Panthers as he had a 14-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter and a 5-yard TD run in the second. It was the second rushing score of the campaign for Nacua, who has amassed eight touchdowns over his last six outings. The Bears allowed four different Green Bay receivers to score in their wild card win, so it doesn't seem likely that they'll be able to keep Nacua from doing so.