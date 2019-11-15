Rams vs. Bears: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Rams vs. Bears football game
Who's Playing
L.A. Rams (home) vs. Chicago (away)
Current Records: L.A. Rams 5-4; Chicago 4-5
What to Know
The Chicago Bears will take on the Los Angeles Rams on the road at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Chicago has a defense that allows only 17.44 points per game, so the Rams' offense will have their work cut out for them.
Chicago was able to grind out a solid victory over the Detroit Lions last week, winning 20-13. Chicago QB Mitchell Trubisky was slinging it as he passed for 173 yards and three TDs on 23 attempts. Trubisky ended up with a passer rating of 131. Trubisky finished with a QB rating of 131, the best he's achieved all season.
Meanwhile, the Rams might not have won anyway, but with 95 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot. The Rams didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 17-12 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. QB Jared Goff had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.
Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Currently 3-6 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, the Rams are 6-3 ATS.
Chicago's win lifted them to 4-5 while the Rams' loss dropped them down to 5-4. We'll see if the Bears can repeat their recent success or if the Rams bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rams are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bears.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
Chicago have won both of the games they've played against L.A. Rams in the last five years.
- Dec 09, 2018 - Chicago 15 vs. L.A. Rams 6
- Nov 15, 2015 - Chicago 37 vs. L.A. Rams 13
